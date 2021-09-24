'Come and get these books': York County women organize book drives, reading sessions in response to Central ban

Last Sunday, JJ Sheffer opened her front door and found — to her surprise — two Amazon packages containing children's books.

Then only two hours later, the Manchester Township resident could barely open the door — as a vast sea of literature was spilling off the side of her front porch.

What's the commonality? All of those books appeared on Central York School District's diversity resource ban.

“I've just always felt very strong that reading books is so important, especially for kids. It's how we understand the world around us," Sheffer said. “If you want to send some books, we will get them in the hands of people in the district."

Since the news surrounding Central's controversial decision to ban a four-page list of books, documentaries and articles by or about people of color, it has garnered national attention.

Though the district reversed course Monday night and unanimously voted to reverse this decision, people like Sheffer aren't slowing down.

With the hundreds of books she's collected, Sheffer is hosting a live reading session from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Sunday at her home, located at 131 Haybrook Drive.

Fourteen volunteers — all voices from York's BIPOC and LGBTQ communities — will take turns in 15 minute increments reading storybooks from the list to any child and parent who wants to listen.

Afterward, any family can take a book for free. Any leftover books from Sunday's event will go straight into local little free libraries in the Central York School District.

Interested individuals who wish to send Sheffer a book can visit https://bookshop.org/wishlists/03c9c94fb398f1a8f42660b419ba3c79f4bf3a98 and ship books to the address 131 Haybrook Drive, York, PA 17406.

Sheffer, whose grandfather David Gotwalt passed away recently, was motivated to turn her anger and grief into productive work.

“Every night, I stay up real late opening up boxes and sorting books and just feeling hopeful," she said. “All I wanted to do was put some books in my little free library and here we are."

Sheffer isn't the only York County resident motivated to educate young minds through the power of literature. Former pre-school teacher Hannah Church has her own plans to put books in the hands of children.

Similar to Sheffer, Church started her own wishlist on Amazon of all books found on the banned resource list. Soon, she caught the attention of "I Am Rosa Parks" author Brad Meltzer, who promoted her book drive.

“Every 'I Am Rosa Parks' book in the country is coming to me," Church said. “Every time we get a shipment, it's utter chaos."

A book distribution event is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Cousler Park, located at 922 Greenbriar Road. Any family in the Central York School District can grab as many free books as are available.

Drawing attention using social media like TikTok, Church said individuals from 25 different states have sent books.

“I have a lot of new friends. I think I've had more than 100 people offer to help open boxes, to organize and to clean my house so I could focus on the books," Church said. "There's no limit, no caveat, no catch — come and get these books.”

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.