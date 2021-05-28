Northern York County board approves salary raises in new 5-year teacher contracts

The Northern York County school board approved new five-year contracts for the district's approximately 240 staff members Tuesday night.

The board voted unanimously to approve the contracts, which will take effect in the 2021-22 school year and be in place until 2025-26. District spokeswoman Evangeline Unti said the board was in negotiations with the Northern York Education Association over the contracts for about a year.

The new contracts include an average 3% salary increase and updates to employees' health care coverage such as increases to their medical deductibles and changes to their dental and vision benefits.

A news release announcing the approval of the contracts did not specify how much the contracts would add to Northern York County's upcoming budgets. The district is currently proposing a $55 million budget for 2021-22, including a 3.8% tax increase. The deadline for school boards to approve their final budgets is June 30.

Northern York County is also preparing to transition roughly 200 students into the district from the Dover Area School District on July 1, after a court ruling that allowed Washington Township to secede from Dover. Northern officials previously projected the district could gain about $3.4 million as a result of the move.

Superintendent Steven Kirkpatrick has repeatedly said his goal is for the transition to have a neutral or positive impact on the district's current taxpayers.