Christian School of York leader sleeping on roof after students exceed fundraising goal

When students attending Christian School of York go outside for recess Thursday, they will see Superintendent Andy Bell on the roof enjoying his morning coffee.

By that time, Bell will have been on the roof of the school's building all night — part of a fundraising incentive for students to raise money for new supplies.

Christian School of York's first Laps for Learning challenged students to raise $5,000 in sponsorship donations. If students exceeded the goal, Bell would spend all night camped out on the school's roof.

Then, students raised $8,480.

"To be honest, I didn't think that goal would be obtainable for our students," Bell said Wednesday. "But they blew it out of the water."

Laps for Learning kicked off in April, following six weeks of fundraising. Families, friends and neighbors could sponsor a child and donate money based on how many laps they complete around the school's soccer field.

Donors also had the option to choose a flat rate, Bell said.

Students will complete their laps Thursday, after a commencement ceremony for graduating students.

"It's just a neat CSY community initiative all around," Bell said.

Funds generated in Laps for Learning will be used to purchase school supplies and "adventure Bibles" — a specific kid-friendly Bible that will be used in the classroom and chapel, Bell said.

Each child will have their own adventure Bible that will follow them until fifth grade. At the end of each school year, teachers will write notes in each child's Bible to reflect on later.

Fundraising in the first annual Laps for Learning overwhelmed school administrators, including Bell.

As an additional incentive, students voted on a school faculty member who would show up to school transformed into a human ice cream sundae — which happened to be the school's principal, Christine Huffman.

"It's a great end to what's been a remarkable school year," Bell said.

