Northern Middle School closed Tuesday due to COVID-19

Northern Middle School was closed Tuesday after the Northern York County School District recorded a rise in COVID-19 cases linked to the building.

According to a letter from Superintendent Steven Kirkpatrick, the middle school has recorded at least four COVID-19 cases within 14 days. The school will reopen to students Wednesday.

Cases have begun to slow across York County, with school closures following the same trend. State Department of Education dats shows the county has officially moved out of substantial spread for the first time since November.

State officials have also announced that Pennsylvania would be relaxing COVID-19 regulations, including several requirements for schools, starting May 31.

One other local school, Fairview Elementary with the West Shore School District, closed this week after recording five recent COVID-19 cases. According to the district's website, the school will reopen to students Thursday.

All other Northern schools remain open for in-person instruction. According to Kirkpatrick's letter, the district has recorded one case linked to Wellsville Elementary and one case linked to Northern High School. The last time the district temporarily closed a school was Northern Elementary in late April, after the school recorded three recent COVID-19 cases.