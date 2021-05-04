Highland Elementary closed this week due to COVID-19

Highland Elementary is closed for the rest of this week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases linked to the building.

The school closed Tuesday after recording at least five cases within the past 14 days, according to the West Shore School District's online COVID-19 dashboard. The building will reopen to students Monday.

West Shore School District has frequently closed schools temporarily due to COVID-19 over the past month. The most recent closure at Cedar Cliff High School happened just last week.

The district has recorded 10 recent COVID-19 cases across its 14 schools, including the five cases linked to Highland Elementary, according to the dashboard. All other schools remain open.

The state Department of Education recently relaxed safety guidelines for schools, shortening the recommended closure period to as little as two days for buildings in counties with substantial virus transmission.

According to West Shore's dashboard, eight of the district's schools counted Friday and the weekend as their most recent closure.