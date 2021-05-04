Central York superintendent Michael Snell to retire this fall

Central York School District Superintendent Michael Snell will retire this November after serving more than 12 years in the position.

The district announced Snell's upcoming retirement in a news release Tuesday. Once the school board formally accepts his resignation on Monday, the board will open the search for his replacement.

Snell took on the superintendent's role for Central York in January 2009. Prior to that, he served as the district's assistant superintendent, and previously was West York Area School District's assistant superintendent from 2003 to 2007.

During his time as superintendent, Central York realigned its elementary attendance areas to manage enrollment growth at several elementary schools.

District officials also introduced a technology initiative to provide more students with resources like laptops and other technology for schoolwork in class and at home.