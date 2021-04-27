West York Area High School closed until Thursday due to COVID-19

West York Area High School is closed to students today and tomorrow after recording a rise in recent COVID-19 cases.

West York Area School District officials announced the closure in a letter issued Monday, after the building recorded four COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days. The school will reopen to students Thursday.

All other West York schools are open for in-person instruction. The district closed its middle school twice this month due to COVID-19, but both closures were limited to the weekend, so no students missed any class days.

The state Department of Education recently relaxed safety guidelines for schools, shortening the recommended closure period to as little as two days for buildings in areas of substantial transmission.

At least 18 other local schools have temporarily closed this month due to COVID-19. Last week, Mount Wolf Elementary and Spring Forge Intermediate in the Northeastern School District closed for several days, as well as Susquehannock High School in Southern York County, Hannah Penn K-8 in York City and Red Mill Elementary in West Shore.