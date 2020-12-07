Northeastern school board to consider separation deal with 'leftist lie' principal

Northeasten School District board members are slated to vote Monday night on whether the district accepts a proposed separation agreement with a former principal who ignited a firestorm after criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement online.

Monday night's school board agenda was posted to the district's website, listing a proposed approval from Superintendent Stacey Sidle regarding a separation agreement with Scott D'Orazio.

D'Orazio is a former Shallow Brook Intermediate School principal who earlier this year was accused of posting a meme calling the Black Lives Matter movement a “leftist lie” to his personal Facebook page.

"The superintendent recommends approving the separation agreement with Mr. Scott D’Orazio," the agenda reads.

The terms of the proposed deal between the district and D'Orazio were unclear Monday morning.

Calls Monday morning to D'Orazio's attorneys, George Margetas and Ed Paskey, were not immediately returned. Sidle also did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

D'Orazio's Facebook post came amid a nationwide protests over the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

D'Orazio was replaced by John Carlisle in October, who is now serving as the interim principal at Shallow Brook.

Initially, a hearing before the district's school board was scheduled for July. It was postponed until September, but that meeting was also postponed. School officials have not said why those hearings have been postponed.

Now, it appears that he two sides reached an agreement without a public hearing.

Monday night's school board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. It will be available as a Livestream on the district's YouTube page.

