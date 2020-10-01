York College implements 'fall break' in an effort to mitigate spread of COVID-19

York College is implementing an on-campus "fall break" in an effort to reduce the amount of students gathering and to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, officials announced Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to students, President Pamela Gunter-Smith said the fall break will begin Thursday and run through Oct. 15 — but may be extended if "deemed necessary."

"First, I want to assure you that currently there is no cause for immediate alarm," the letter reads. "However, our campus has observed a recent small uptick in individuals who have been identified as close contacts of several COVID-19 positive students."

Since Aug. 24, 20 students and six faculty members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data published by York College.

Although numbers are "relatively low," Gunter-Smith said she will take the steps to ensure that students will finish the semester on campus.

As part of the fall break, all students who reside in dorm rooms should remain on campus unless they are leaving for jobs, clinicals or getting groceries and other necessities, according to the letter.

If students travel out of York County, they must quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus.

"We have consulted with health experts to determine the best course of action, and we are aware that other institutions have put such a 'break' in place to mitigate the spread of COVID with success," said Mary Dolheimer, a spokesperson for York College.

Dolheimer added that by restricting student movement outside of academics, it will allow for those currently infected to quarantine and avoid exposure to the rest of campus.

The following is a complete list of all changes to the current living and learning activities at York College as of Thursday:

Academics

All students will continue with hyflex learning in classrooms. (Those who have received accommodations to learn remotely will continue in that way.)

Commuters and off-campus students will be permitted to enter campus only for classes and academic requirements.

Students will continue to participate in experiential education opportunities such as clinicals, labs, internships, etc.

Schmidt Library will remain open with lower density seating.

Residence

No visitors (students or guests) will be permitted in residence halls. Students must restrict their movement from residence hall to residence hall. They should interact only with others on their residence hall floor.

Dining services

Meals will be picked up as carry-out. There will be no eating in campus dining facilities or in other areas without social distancing.

Should you choose to eat outside, you must maintain the appropriate social distance at all times and replace your face covering immediately after eating.

Retail dining locations like Spart’s Den will have reduced hours.

Athletics and recreation/student activities

No practices or conditioning sessions will be scheduled for student-athletes.

The Grumbacher Center will remain open but only for students (no YCP employees).

No in-person meetings will be permitted for student clubs and organizations. All meetings will be virtual.

Student behavior

Students who host or participate in unauthorized gatherings that violate York College policies or the Student Code of Conduct will face a student conduct referral that could result in suspension from campus and/or the college.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.