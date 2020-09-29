Dallastown Elementary named Blue Ribbon School by U.S. Department of Ed

Dallastown Elementary School was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.

Winners for the 38th annual recognition were announced Thursday, and Dallastown is the only York County school to receive the honor among 317 public and 50 non-public schools across the country.

A virtual ceremony for the winners will be held Nov. 12-13.

“It honors schools that work to promote a positive climate and strong academic achievement," said Superintendent Joshua Doll in a statement Thursday.

More:Dallastown man to be featured in Times Square

The Title I school was recognized in the category of exemplary high performing school, based on assessments and national tests, as nominated by the state's top education official.

After announcing the news to the school community Thursday, Principal Charles Patton championed his "school family," and a positive environment he said sets the school apart.

"Our entire staff members go above and beyond to connect with each child and their families,” he stated.