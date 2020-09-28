'Say her name': Central York student leads protest for Breonna Taylor

Central York High School senior Unique Fields led a group of 30 people through downtown York on Monday in a march for justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed in her home by police.

The protest follows a Kentucky grand jury's decision on Wednesday not to indict any officers for Taylor's death.

Though there was an outpouring for George Floyd and other Black men who were killed by police, there was not as much of a reaction for Taylor — and Black women cannot be ignored, Fields said.

“We believe that Black women specifically have not had enough light shed on them, so this is a way for us to express and support Black women,” he said.

Fields was also part of a protest a week prior at his own district's administration building, urging his school board to support more diversity.

Though the Central protest — to hold board members accountable for speaking out against Black Lives Matter course resources — was not the impetus for Monday’s demonstration for Taylor, Fields said seeing his community taking action did give him an extra push.

Walking from Penn Park to the York County Judicial Center and the York City Police Department, Fields and a co-organizer, Temple University student Meishaa Bartley, 19, received honks of support as they shouted, “No justice, no peace, no racist police.”

York City resident Tiffany Neal, 37, and her daughter Lauren Marimenjivar, 14, heard about the event on Facebook and came out not just for Taylor but for all those disenfranchised who do not have a voice.

“It’s bigger than her really. It’s about all of us — all people of color,” Neal said. “She very well could have been me."

And Taylor's story still hits close to home in York City, protesters said, as they spoke of passive racism, problems with police unions and police brutality.

“It’s an issue that needs to be heard everywhere, not just big cities,” said Paige Shiffler, 17.

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich joined in the protest, calling for police reform and urging people of color to apply for city positions so their voices could be represented and change would begin to take hold.

"I'm here because obviously when innocent people are getting killed, there's a broken system," he said.