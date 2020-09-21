More than 100 rally against Central York school board on diversity

A group of more than 100 people rallied across from the Central York School District administration building Monday to protest the school board's failure to approve a social studies curriculum dealing with diversity.

The board last month tabled a decision on a pilot curriculum after two members took issue with its depictions of race relations, white privilege and police. Monday's protest occurred before the board's September meeting.

Ben Hodge, a Central High school theater teacher who helped organize the gathering of teachers, staff, students and community members, said the community loves, respects and values the district.

"It is because of this love that we feel we have the right and the duty to criticize and question our leadership on the issues of diversity," he said.

Those gathered in the field across from the administration building Monday held signs with message such as "This is not the Central we know" and "I teach empathy because we are human."

"Is the Central York school board really that blind and negligent to the day and age that we're living in?" 2010 graduate Melissa Colon said at the rally.

Delma Rivera, the district's diversity education specialist, noted a speaker who was to train teachers to facilitate difficult conversations with students on race and current events canceled her presentation because of the board's failure to act on the curriculum, saying she did not feel the district had a climate of acceptance.

The Aug. 17 decision to table the matter came a week after board members Veronica Gemma and Vicki Guth criticized the proposed curriculum, saying it was too focused on white privilege and racism and failed to acknowledge the value of police officers.

Both said was inappropriate to be talking about these issues with children, with Gemma adding that children should not be viewed as “racist."

The curriculum would be tailored to students in grades K-12.

A district statement Aug. 11 stressed comments from individual board members did not reflect the views of the board or district as a whole.