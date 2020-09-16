Two more cases of COVID-19 reported in Central York

Central York on Wednesday reported two more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the district.

The district had previously reported cases at its high school and Hayshire Elementary School on Labor Day Weekend — joining a handful of districts in York County that also saw cases that weekend.

Wednesday's new cases are unrelated, district officials say.

In one case confirmed in Stony Brook Elementary School, the individual who tested positive has not been in school since early September.

The other positive case came from someone associated with the high school. That person notified district officials of the presumed positive case, which the state health department confirmed, and is now quarantining.

Anyone who came into contact with these individuals has been contacted according to Department of Health guidelines, according to the district.

At this time, all Central York schools will remain open. The district reopened for traditional, in-person instruction on Aug. 25.