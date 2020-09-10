HACC moves classes online for the rest of the year

Harrisburg Area Community College will hold the remainder of its classes online for the rest of the school year.

Hands-on and experiential components of approved programs can still be completed in person. But the rest of HACC's offerings will be virtual through the spring 2021 term.

“The safety and well-being of our students and employees continues to be our top priority,” said John J. “Ski” Sygielski, president and CEO of HACC, in a news release.

Officials made the call after reviewing the latest guidelines from the state Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as recommendations from the college's COVID-19 task force and feedback from students and employees.

As of Thursday, nine people have tested positive on campus since March, with a single case at its York campus, according to FAQs on HACC's website.

HACC officials were not immediately available Thursday for comment.

The move follows a pattern of extensions of HACC's online offerings starting in March when school shutdowns stemming from outbreaks first occurred. In June, online classes were extended through the fall semester.

HACC is the largest of Pennsylvania's 14 community colleges, and serves about 17,000 students on its five campuses.

