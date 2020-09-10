COVID-19 case prompts 2-week shutdown in one York City school building

A York City School District employee tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a two-week shutdown of a school building, officials confirmed Thursday evening.

As a precaution, the employee's home school building will be closed until Sept. 24, said district spokesperson ShaiQuana Mitchell, in an email. Mitchell did not identify the building.

"Since 90% of our district population receives instruction virtually at this time, learning will continue virtually for our learners," she said.

The district initiated an online-only learning model through Oct. 30. Students with complex needs such as English language or special education learners were able to schedule in-person learning four days a week.

More:York City school board opts for online-only classes through October

All employees and students who came into contact with the individual were notified directly, and officials understand that the case has been contained to the employee's home school building.

Mitchell said she cannot release more information to protect employee privacy.

"We understand the severity of this situation and have begun to take all the necessary steps in conjunction with our local health officials to ensure the safety of the building," she said.

More:COVID-19 shutters West York school as several more York County districts reopen

York City's building closure is the second two-week closure in York County after West York announced on Monday that Trimmer Elementary School would be closed through Sept. 21.

South Western School District shut down for a week from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.