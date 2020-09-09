Prominent diversity educator Jane Elliot to hold virtual lecture for York

A prominent diversity educator and acclaimed "racism expert" is holding a virtual lecture for York County on Monday.

The Parliament Arts Organization is partnering with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission to stream Jane Elliott's "Eye of Prejudice" lecture from her home in Iowa from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Elliott revealed unconscious biases in an iconic 1992 appearance on Oprah when she split audience members into two different groups and treated them differently if they had brown eyes versus if they had blue eyes.

More:Perry: Systemic racism isn't real, Black deaths sensationalized

That episode has been viewed by millions and become the basis for a lot of modern-day diversity and inclusion training, according to a news release.

Addressing "white racism, white violence, and overall white fragility in this moment is more than critical," said Chad Dion Lassiter, executive director of the Human Relations Commission, in the news release.

More:Central York board members: Racism curriculum fosters socialism, disrespect for police

Lassiter, a national expert on race relations, praised Elliott for her expertise in confronting people who are in denial and holding them accountable.

Former York City Mayor Kim Bracey — the city's only Black mayor — will moderate. The lecture will be presented on Zoom and the Parliament Facebook page, and a full list of watch parties throughout the county will be announced prior to the event.

To host a watch party, apply at parliamentyork.org, where the nonprofit organization is also accepting donations to offset costs.