Multiple COVID-19 cases trigger 2-week closure for West York Area elementary

A West York Area elementary school will be closing for two weeks after two positive cases of COVID-19 — and possibly more, depending on test results — Superintendent Todd Davies announced Monday.

Trimmer Elementary had one confirmed case on Sunday, and district officials were informed of another case on Monday, Davies wrote in a letter posted on the district’s website.

The district is waiting on test results for other possible cases, so out of an abundance of caution and under consultation with the state Department of Health, officials are closing the school from Sept. 8 until Sept. 21.

“Closing until the 21st will prevent the potential of multiple overlapping closures of classrooms and buses,” Davies said in the letter.

The closure will only affect Trimmer students and staff — not siblings or household members unless otherwise notified — and all other buildings will remain open, the letter states.

Davies noted that all future communications regarding confirmed cases will be sent to the entire West York community.

Several other districts saw positive cases over the weekend, but all will remain open, according to communications from each district.

Hanover Public had a positive case on Monday at Clearview Elementary School.

The individual who tested positive was in school before being diagnosed but has not been back since Wednesday, according to a letter from Superintendent John Scola.

Central York School District also had two positive cases over the weekend, at Hayshire Elementary and its high school. Red Lion Area had a case at its high school on Monday.

South Western had a fourth case on Monday at its middle school after three cases — one at its high school, and one each at Baresville and Park Hills elementary schools —the week prior.

The district had shut down for a week following the second case, and is reopening as planned on Tuesday.