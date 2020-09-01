York College reports two confirmed cases of COVID-19

York College officials announced two people in the campus community had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday.

A news release on the school's website notes the cases are unrelated, and contact tracing has been conducted by the college's health services staff.

"Any close contacts have been notified," the release states, adding that a close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of the individual for more than 15 minutes.

The school's quarantine and isolation policy is also in effect, according to the release.

That policy states that those who test positive are put into isolation, meaning they must leave campus and stay at their permanent address for 10 days — starting the first day after symptoms began — or until they are cleared to return by their health care provider.

Students who cannot travel home because of extenuating circumstances will be temporarily housed on campus and not permitted in other buildings.

Those who are deemed to have been in close contact with those who tested positive must quarantine from others for 14 days, also by returning home to their permanent address.

Isolated individuals cannot return to campus unless they have two negative tests. Those quarantining must monitor for symptoms twice a day, and if any emerge, they must contact the college's health center immediately.