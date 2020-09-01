A third COVID-19 case for South Western schools

South Western officials on Tuesday evening reported a third confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the school district.

Officials just one day prior announced the district would be shutting down for a week after a second case was confirmed, at Baresville Elementary. The first was reported at the high school on Aug. 26.

In an emailed letter sent to parents Tuesday evening, officials announced a third case at Park Hills Elementary.

"This confirmed case does not change our plans to reopen for face to face instruction with our approved hybrid A/B schedule on September 8, 2020," Superintendent Jay Burkhart said in the letter.

Schools are currently closed through Friday, with plans to resume remote learning on Tuesday. Under the hybrid model, students attend in-person classes three days per week and online classes two days per week.

Burkhart in his letter said officials would again be in contact with the state Department of Health and anyone in the building who might have been exposed — which would mean within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes — and direct them to follow quarantine guidelines.

They will continue to monitor students and staff for suspected cases.

In the email with the letter attached, school district officials also noted a change in notification protocol for future cases in the district.

If a case occurs in only one building, only families in that building will be contacted directly with a phone call and email, but all confirmed cases will be posted publicly on the district's coronavirus webpage effective Sept. 2, the email states.

Any case or cases that cause a schedule change or affect multiple buildings will trigger a district-wide phone call and email, according to the email.