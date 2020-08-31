York City school board to vote on furloughing nearly 100 support staff

York City's school board is expected to vote Monday night on a resolution that would temporarily furlough almost 100 employees.

The resolution, based on recommendations from Superintendent Andrea Berry, would furlough 92 employees including part-time and full-time aides, assistants, hall monitors and a cook through Oct. 31.

At that point, the staffing reductions could be "extended, modified or eliminated" depending on district need, the resolution states.

The resolution up for consideration, also notes "the need for operating economies" as a reason for the furloughs.

The board on Aug. 19 voted on a fully online reopening model through Oct. 30, meaning schools would not need nearly 100 support staff in the short term, according to Berry.

The district board in June approved a budget that laid off about 50 employees.

More:York City school board opts for online-only classes through October

More:'Wouldn’t wish on anybody': York City school board makes deep cuts

York City school officials have been using fund balance to help pay for the district's financial recovery initiatives for the past five years, but the state's requirement that it become self-sufficient without use of fund balance have put the district in a challenging spot. The COVID-19 pandemic is also likely to hurt the district's bottom line.

More:Coalition: York City district is Pa.'s most underfunded per student