Wolf awards nearly $400K to underserved students in York

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that $17 million in emergency funds — including about $400,000 to York County school districts — would be allocated for historically underserved students.

According to a news release, the funding will go to 180,000 students at 220 local education agencies designated for Additional Targeted Support and Intervention under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

In York County, that includes high schools in Central York, Dover Area, Red Lion Area and York City school districts.They will receive $392,825 among them. York City's district alone will receive $159,501.

Another $66,770 was awarded to Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12, which serves York, Franklin and Adams counties.

The cash is intended to boost students facing barriers, such as those with disabilities, chronic absenteeism and groups with low graduation rates.

Student groups identified by race, economic disadvantage, English language learning, and disabilities would have been targeted for improvement in academic achievement or growth, graduation rate and absenteeism.

Building closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to exacerbate outcome gaps for these groups, said state Education Secretary Pedro Rivera.

“This funding will help these high-need schools as they put systems in place to help students while we work to control the spread of this virus," Wolf said in the release.

Wolf also designated $15 million in emergency funding — along with $5 million from the Individuals with Disabilities Act — on Aug. 20 to special needs students.

Each of York County's 16 public school districts received a share, ranging from $13,221 to $78,607.

Additionally, Lincoln Charter School received about $3,000, and York Academy Regional and Crispus Attucks charter schools received about $1,000 each.