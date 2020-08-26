South Western schools see first COVID-19 case

South Western announced Wednesday that the district had its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

"The individual who is the confirmed case is not in attendance at South Western High School today," said Superintendent Jay Burkhart in a statement.

The district's schools resumed classes Monday.

Officials have been in contact with the state Department of Health and were to not advised close South Western High School at this time.

More:Where they stand now: York County school reopening plans 2020

Instead, they are to close any areas for 24 hours that had potential exposure and contact anyone who might have been exposed in the building and instruct them to quarantine for 14 days. For a person to be exposed, he or she would have to have been within 6 feet of the individual with the virus for at least 15 minutes.

District officials could not be reached Wednesday for further comment.

The district's school board is scheduled to meet virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Check back for updates.