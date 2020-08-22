SUBSCRIBE NOW
EDUCATION

Where they stand now: York County school reopening plans 2020

Lindsay C VanAsdalan
York Dispatch

As some districts head back to school this week and next week, and others still are finalizing their reopening plans — making last-minute changes even this week.

Here is a running list of district reopening plans and starting dates:

Central York: in-person reopening on Aug. 28 with an online option and two cyber options.

Dallastown Area: in-person reopening on Sept. 8 with an online option and cyber option.

Dover Area: in-person reopening on Sept. 8 with two-day hybrid option, an online option and a cyber option.

Eastern York: scaffolded reopening — meaning some students are receiving in-person instruction while others are learning remotely — on Sept. 8 with in-person for K-5 with remote, blended and cyber options; remote, blended or cyber options for middle school; and blended or cyber options for high school.

Hanover Public: scaffolded reopening — meaning some students are receiving in-person instruction while others are learning remotely — on Aug. 21 with in-person for K-4 with blended and online options; hybrid for 5-12 with blended and online options.

Northeastern: in-person reopening on Aug. 27 with a cyber option.

Northern York County: in-person reopening on Sept. 8 for K-6, hybrid for 7-12 with online option.

Red Lion Area: in-person reopening on Aug. 24 with a flexible number of days for hybrid options, an online option and a cyber option.

South Eastern: in-person reopening on Aug. 31 with two-day hybrid option and two online options.

Southern York County: reopened on Aug. 19 with a two-day hybrid that includes an online option.

Spring Grove Area: in-person reopening on Aug. 24 with online option.

South Western: 3-day hybrid reopening on Aug. 24 with online option and cyber option.

West Shore: phased reopening on Aug. 25 with online-only through Sept. 18.

West York Area: 4-day hybrid reopening on Aug. 24 for K-8, 2-day hybrid reopening for 9-12 and a cyber option.

York City: online-only from Aug. 31 through Oct. 30.

York Suburban: Opened Aug. 19 with a 2-day hybrid that includes an online option and cyber option.

