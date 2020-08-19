York City school board opts for online-only classes through October

York City’s school board on Wednesday unanimously approved an all-virtual model for the first nine weeks of school in response to recent guidance from the state.

The district joins just one other in York County so far that chose to start the year online. Dallastown Area is considering such a move at its board meeting Thursday.

West Shore made that call back in July, and as the state released recommendations for districts with moderate spread of the coronavirus — such as more than 10 cases per 100,000 in a week — more and more districts are considering following suit.

Northeastern and Central York nearly switched to fully online plans Monday but ultimately stuck with their in-person and hybrid options.

“Online learning is not easy … because it requires a steadfast amount of work ethic that is very difficult, specifically for younger learners,” said York City Superintendent Andrea Berry at an Aug. 10 meeting.

It can even be twice the amount of work as in-person, she added.

Berry said administrators and staff know they have an uphill battle but the decision was made for safety.

"You know from our first go-round that virtual education is not for the faint at heart and it does take a toll on us socially and emotionally as adults as well as kids," she said. "So we want to make sure we’re better addressing those needs this go-round."

Students will have two options when they return to school Aug. 31:

They will be automatically enrolled in the district’s regular virtual option — which will include four live lessons during 5½ hours of instruction from district teachers, who will teach from building classrooms each day.

Or families who cannot log on at specific times can choose to enroll in the district’s cyber academy, which would have independent work for students with support from teachers and parents.

Wednesdays will be used as a small group support day for all students, with options of receiving therapy, interventions and meeting with school counselors and social workers.

Appointments with a full array of these services will be available Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon or 3 to 7 p.m., but for general questions and tech support, parents can make appointments at any time throughout the week, officials said.

Students with complex needs such as English Language or special education learners will be able to schedule in-person learning four days a week.

The York City administration made the recommendation for online learning in response to the state's guidance and a parent survey last week that showed a majority of parents intended to enroll students in the district’s cyber academy.

Of 4,573 who responded — or about 50% of the district’s population — 67.3% said they planned to enroll in cyber classes, compared to 32.7% who planned to opt for in-person learning.

The district also had two consecutive weeks in moderate spread as of Aug. 10.

Board members were supportive of the plan, but had questions about ensuring academic rigor, technology accessibility and adequate access to mental health resources.

Berry said each student would have a district-provided device by September, and the district is working with the community to get city-wide internet access.

Board member Michael Breeland had concerns about hands-on learners, saying teachers "need to find a way to engage those students in a way that meets their learning style."

For that, Berry said there would be in-person tutoring and other services available.

After the first marking period, which ends Oct. 30, the district would reevaluate to see if it would be safe to transition back to in-person learning.

The first week of school for students will be a transition week to get them acclimated to the technology and schedule, and will begin Aug. 31.