Pa. Farm Show ditches in-person events

The Pennsylvania Farm Show — one of the biggest regional agricultural events of the year — is going virtual for 2021.

The week-long event in Harrisburg, slated to begin Jan. 9, typically brings hundreds to south-central Pennsylvania and is a boon for local hotels and restaurants.

But state Agriculture Secretary Russel Redding announced Wednesday that there will be no in-person events or competitions in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"There are times in the life of a farmer when the risks are too great or uncertain, requiring farmers to make the tough decision to leave a field fallow,” Redding said in a news release.

The decision was made to protect both people and resources from "incalculable losses," he said, and it was not an easy decision to make.

In the 2021 theme of Cultivating Tomorrow, the focus will be on agricultural awareness, education and literacy while highlighting the interconnectivity of the food chain, he said.

Details will be released in the coming weeks, and any updates can be found at farmshow.pa.gov or on the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook and Instagram.

“We have not lost sight of what this industry means to Pennsylvania, in fact, this pandemic has highlighted our reliance on it. The show will go on, just as agriculture has persevered," stated Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex Executive Director Sharon Myers.