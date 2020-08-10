York Tech receives more than $300K grant for health and safety plan

The York County School of Technology will receive part of a $10.5 million grant to career and technical centers to support their health and safety plans and help them to resume operations.

One of 112 recipients that will receive a grant from the governor’s emergency fund, York Tech was awarded $315,601.

Grant allocations were calculated based on the percentage of students aged 5 to 17, the percentage of poverty in that age group and local schools’ overall enrollment in career and technical programs.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all levels of education across the commonwealth, including (career and technical centers), which have a greater level of hands-on instruction,” said Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera, in a news release Thursday.

It's imperative to keep the pathway open for students entering the workforce after graduation and contributing to the economy, he said.

Since 2014-15, the number of career and technical education students earning industry-recognized credentials has increased by 50.1%, the release states.

The grants will support programming for career and technical centers negatively impacted by the virus, as well as help with the purchase of safety measures and technology to take classrooms online.