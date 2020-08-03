Parents allege discrimination at York Catholic over Black Lives Matter mask

Parents of a York Catholic student claimed Saturday on social media that their son was the victim of discrimination after officials forced him to remove his mask touting the Black Lives Matter movement before receiving his diploma.

In a Facebook post, the student's mother, June Holmes, said the school failed to notify students what types of face masks would be “unacceptable” for the July 28 ceremony and a principal targeted her son because his prior civil rights activism.

“As a parent I will not stand for my son being humiliated publicly, having his basic human dignity crushed on what should have been one of the happiest days of his young life,” the post said.

A Sunday statement, written by Arthur Full, chairman of the school board and Very Rev. Daniel Richards, the pastoral chairman of the board and dean of the York Deanery, said the school gave each student a face shield and masks could also be worn, if they had been approved in advance.

The Holmes’ son made no such request and instead put his mask on ‘”last-minute” before entering St. Joseph Church in York for Baccalaureate Mass, school officials said.

Senior Dean Holmes was not wearing his mask the 45 minutes prior, as students gathered outside, officials wrote, and traditionally, no messages are permitted on caps and gowns at York Catholic, officials said.

“Any graduate wearing a cap, gown, or mask with any message would have been asked to remove it,” they said.

Full and Richards also said Dean Holmes was pulled aside privately as asked to remove the mask prior to receiving his diploma.

June Holmes and York Catholic Principal Katie Seufert could not be immediately reached Monday for comment.

On June 2, Seufert issued a statement decrying the "injustice" of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolice police officers. But the statement did not take a position on the Black Lives Matter movement, which was energized following Floyd's death.

"We must rely on our Christian values where discrimination, injustice, violence, and hatred are sins that will not be tolerated. And we must not allow the political rhetoric to divide us, but rather be united in our values and our voice," she wrote.

In her post on Saturday, June Homes highlighted what she said was a pattern of minority underrepresentation at York Catholic.

“I was told by Mrs. (Seufert) in a meeting that 'I can’t find any black teachers,' and my question was, 'Are you looking for any black teachers?'" she wrote.

The post gives two examples of how her son’s freedom of expression was stifled.

For one, Dean Holmes was not able to form a club called the black student union and instead had to call it the minority students’ club, she claimed. On another occassion, Dean Holmes was not being permitted to read his English class essay about being called the "N" word because it was too controversial, she said.

“In truth, suppression is just another form of racism,” Holmes wrote.

