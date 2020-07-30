Confusion, dissent as West York school board crafts new reopening plan

West York Area school board members on Tuesday scrapped an earlier plan for a full reopening in favor of a hybrid model.

The administration pitched a new plan — which would put keep students in school four days a week — but before the vote, board members amended it to put high school students on a 2-day A/B schedule instead, which would divide students into groups.

Following that change, several board members were outraged that the decision was made after public comment had already wrapped up.

“If we would have made any other decision — major decision — anytime in my years on this board, there would have been an outcry to change a plan after public comment,” said board member Lynn Kohler.

Board members Todd Gettys and George Margetas agreed, and Margetas penned a lengthy Facebook post immediately following the meeting to express his distaste with the board's actions.

“Someone please tell me what is going to school 2 days versus 4 solves?” he wrote. “Our staff labored very hard to bring a plan that makes sense. There are members of the board with personal agendas that would rather see things their way than do what is best for our children.”

Precedent supports Kohler's assertion, as in two previous decisions on Lunch and Learn and the high school block schedule, a number of residents criticized the district for not giving the public enough time to weigh in.

West York was among the first districts in York to approve a plan, in late June, and Superintendent Todd Davies said the impetus for the change was to give teachers more time to prepare lessons and staff more cleaning time on Wednesday, when schools would be largely vacant.

The goal would still be a full reopening, he said, but with one day already blocked off, the district could also more easily pivot to an A/B schedule should COVID-19 cases go up and the county see more restrictions.

Board member Douglas Hoover said that time has already come, and recommended the A/B model.

“If we start out and mitigate correctly and do a hybrid model, then we have a better opportunity to keep kids in school,” added board member Courtney Dennis.

But Kohler said it was not the job of the board to amend plans, but to either vote for or against them.

“I think changing the plan at 8:52 (p.m.) the night of the voting meeting is a bait and switch for our parents and out community,” he said. “This is wrong on so many levels to change a plan after public comment.”

Tuesday's meeting lasted about 3 ½ hours.

Board member Jeanne Herman then posed amending the plan a second time to do the A/B only for high school students.

These suggestions caused mass confusion among the board and prompted the district's solicitor to recommend the board vote "yes" or "no" for the original motion — which they discussed "ad nauseum"’ for two hours.

Board member Donald Carl said these considerations were not a surprise, and had been options in earlier community surveys, but Kohler argued that the public did not know the final plan that came before a vote Tuesday.

A motion to amend Davies' 4-day hybrid passed 6-3, with Margetas, Kohler and Gettys voting no. A subsequent motion to approve the plan, as amended, passed 5-3.

Margetas left early because he did not realize another vote was needed and board member Brandy Shope voted no because she had some issues with the middle school configuration.

"Somebody on this board is got to be the one to explain that to the community, how this went down," Kohler said, noting it's not Davies' responsibility.