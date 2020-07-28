'Warriors' mascot prompts competing petitions at Susquehannock High

A controversy about whether a depiction of a Native American should remain Susquehannock High School's mascot has sparked petitions on both sides of the argument.

Susquehannock High School's mascot, "the Warriors," has recently drummed up debate after the Southern York County administration received several complaints regarding the use of the logo.

Debates surrounding the use of Native American mascots was brought back into the spotlight after Washington's football team, formerly known as the Redskins, decided to rebrand on July 23.

Discussions concerning local logos trickled into York County after a change.org petition was started on July 24 by Amber Brose, advocating for the Southern York County School District to replace its high school's mascot.

"Native Americans have endured countless acts of disrespect and dehumanization throughout American history, and we add to this disrespect by reducing their culture to something that can be cheered at during football games," the petition reads.

As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, that petition had garnered 485 signatures.

A second petition voicing support for keeping the current mascot has also emerged, with more than 2,500 signatures.

"At Susky we take pride in being a warrior. Here, we are taught that being a warrior means to never give up and always persevere no matter what," the petition, started by Tricia Rawleigh, reads.

Southern York County School Board members could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

District Superintendent Sandra Lemmon said discussion regarding the logo will be an upcoming topic at the next school board meeting.

The virtual meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 20. Community members who would like to attend can contact Susan Green at susan.green@sycsd.org to attend virtually.

"Please know, no decision has been made to determine if a change will be made to the logo," Lemmon said.

