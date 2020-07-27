York County focus shifts to virtual learning as shutdowns loom

With uncertainty in state guidance and rising cases of COVID-19, most York County districts previously considering a full reopening are switching their focus to online options.

Some applaud remote learning as a safe option, while others denote its inflexibility for some parents and fear it would push children into further regression from the spring.

"We need our kids to get an education, we can't interrupt it," state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said in a Friday news conference, but when forced to choose between in-person and online, the governor added, "it's two bad choices."

West Shore became the first district on July 16 to consider starting fully online and transitioning to in-person.

More:West Shore schools to reopen wholly online, transition later

But most other districts are also forming plans with one or two online options to assuage parent fears and ensure they have contingencies in place should York County move back to the red phase, which would shutter schools as it did back in March.

District officials expect state guidance to turn on a dime, as evidenced best by York Suburban Superintendent Timothy Williams' address to his school board Monday.

"As you’ll see from this report, it actually changes by the minute," he said.

His district had been leaning towards a full reopening at 2:42 p.m. on July 16 — but at 2:44 p.m. the state's clarifications on social distancing pushed officials toward a hybrid model.

More:State education secretary backs 'hybrid' reopening plan

Some officials are in favor of starting online to take away the headache of transitioning while others are arguing for children to get their in-person instruction before it goes away.

Southern York County School District officials, who are considering a hybrid model along with two online options, say trends are already pointing towards an all-virtual model again.

"Our hope was to be able to give them at least two days where teachers can make connections with them, they can make connections with their peers," said Superintendent Sandra Lemmon Monday.

The total support in-person instruction offers for social, emotional, and behavioral health, economic well-being, and academic achievement of children is not lost on administrators.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday also threw its support behind reopening schools in person for these reasons.

To make the transition easier — should schools have to switch back and forth between online and in-person options — most districts are building their online models to mimic in-person instruction as closely as possible.

They would be taught by district teachers using their own curriculum, closely follow their in-school schedules and have more opportunities for synchronous, or live, lessons.

"They’re used to whichever process they are, they’re just changing their location," said Dover Area Superintendent Tracy Krum Tuesday.

Krum submitted a request to the Pennsylvania Department of Education to count them as part of the 180 required school days — in which case they could even be used for 14-day quarantines.

More importantly, they would be rigorous, with more traditional grading systems and attendance checks, unlike the plans offered in the spring — a sore spot for most parents.

But for those who still want a more independent, or asynchronous, learning model, districts are also developing or reimagining their own cyber schools — many with outside curriculum — to avoid losing students to state cyber charters.

More:More Pa. parents eyeing cyber charters amid COVID-19

Wolf on Friday said there's been a 7% increase in parents taking cyber charter options.

York Suburban board member James Sanders asked why his district needed to include an in-person option at all, citing a number of unknown costs and liabilities.

He said the $150,000 investment in its cyber program would no doubt be less than per-student costs for an in-person model and online is the only option that's safe right now.

Many parents are in favor of online learning for safety, such as the nearly 7,000 members of the Pennsylvania for a Safe Return to Schools Facebook group — which is in favor of keeping schools closed until counties report no new cases of the virus.

But others argue that taking away the option of in-person learning does not account for vulnerable groups, such as special needs students, K-5 children who are in crucial developmental stages and families with working parents.

Most district online models — except for the cyber programs, which offer more leeway — require a commitment from an adult to assist or supervise students.

Marginalized families might not be comfortable helping their children with work because of gaps in their own education, and many are essential workers who cannot stay home, noted Brightbeam, a nonprofit network of education activists, on a media call Friday.

Many Black children with single mothers are in this situation, and there would be a concern they would be penalized for truancy if children don't log on, said the nonprofit's director of activism Zakiya Sankara-Jabar.

Parents are being asked to commit to the option they would choose so districts can start planning — yet parents can't plan without more details.

At South Eastern's virtual board meeting Thursday there were 262 questions in the chat box by about 8 p.m.

Chris Stewart, CEO of Brightbeam, said national polls show women and parents of color are most concerned about reopening because of safety but fear distance learning will not be enough.

"This really is a damned if you do, damned if you don’t type of scenario right now," he said, but the best compromise is to make sure parents have options.