West Shore schools to reopen wholly online, transition later

West Shore is the first district in York County to consider a fully online reopening at the start of the school year, with students returning later in a phases.

The decision was driven by recent trends lending more towards a shutdown than towards a “back-to-normal’ approach — as schools had been led to believe was on the horizon with the green phase, officials said.

“In the last two weeks, we have received a universal masking order, recommended quarantines following travel to approximately 20 states, and limitation on group sizes,” reads a district notice posted July 17.

The notice came one day after the Pennsylvania Department of Education released updated guidance for schools with more stringent requirements for in-person instruction.

Given all those changes, the district is proposing to start its school year on Aug. 25 with distance learning, with plans to eventually transition students back to school.

All students would attend school virtually through September 18, and the following week a limited number of students would return to classrooms, with priority given to elementary and high-needs special education students.

Whether that second phase is possible under current guidance would be decided at the Sept. 10 board meeting.

More students would be introduced into the population throughout Phase 2, but dates for Phase 3 —a full reopening — are yet to be decided.

“The things that we’re sharing tonight come from a place of health and safety for everyone,” said Superintendent Todd Stoltz at the board’s July 16 meeting.

The district is responsible for staff and students, he said. How to go about successfully maintain 6 feet of social distancing and determining the number of students to bring back in the various phases were still in the works, he said.

School board members were supportive of the plan, but board member Sheri Moyer warned that the district needed to take care to give working parents as much notice as possible, and ensure distance learning is more robust than in the spring.

“I don’t think there’s been any decision that’s weighed as heavy as my heart and mind as this has,” she said.

Several districts in the county have been revamping their virtual learning options —including some that have developed full cyber programs in an effort to keep students from flocking to cyber charters.

These districts, as well as West Shore, have also emphasized that their remote learning plans would in no way continue with the status quo of spring education which, for many, was sub-par.

West Shore announced its full-time virtual learning model for the start of the school year would be “Distance Learning 2.0,” and would include direct instruction and video lessons, small group and collaborative opportunities, graded assignments and assessments and attendance checks.

District officials also noted there would be support and services for students with special needs, counseling and mental health support services and access to free bagged meals.

West Shore's virtual board meeting had more than 700 viewers on July 16.

Quarantine protocols and safety with social distancing, especially in the cafeteria and buses, and concern over the rigor were shared among many during public comment.

Some wanted distance learning to remain an option — either for parents who were not ready to send students back or working parents for whom distance learning would be a struggle.

Others were adamant a school reopening could not happen, especially since recent guidance noted only 25 people should be gathering in an indoor space.

The board did not take action on a plan yet, but will be required to approve a health and safety plan before the first day of in-person learning.

West Shore's next scheduled meeting is Aug. 13.