Is there a plan? Attendance at local school board meetings surges as back-to-school looms

A special virtual meeting held by Northeastern School District Monday to discuss its reopening plan was capped at 250 people, and many residents could not log on to comment.

The district even provided a dial-in phone number, but that connection also reached capacity.

“We were anticipating a large turnout, as we have a supportive and involved community, but the numbers on Monday night exceeded our expectations,” said Superintendent Stacey Sidle, when reached via email Wednesday.

Board meetings across the county have seen an unprecedented spike in attendance as more people are able to log on virtually and interest in district reopening plans has caused surges in viewership.

The Monday meeting at Northeastern, held on GoogleMeet, is one of many school board meetings across the county recently that has exceeded typical attendance.

Typical in-person meetings of the county's 16 public school boards might see a high of 30 — or 100 for a special town hall — but lately districts have been seeing numbers upwards of 200, 300 or more.

York City saw close to 400 viewers on its Youtube livestream June 24 over discussion on the status of football coach Russ Stoner.

And Spring Grove Area on Monday saw more than 100 people attend in person to discuss its reopening plan — with 100 also in attendance over Zoom and overflow on a YouTube livestream.

Sidle said she thinks both ease of online attendance and high interest in school reopening plans were factors in Northeastern's packed meeting Monday.

Northeastern's draft plan — approved Monday with further review scheduled July 20 —includes a full reopening with blended or dual enrollment options for high school.

Masks would be worn per the governor's order, with a number of measures in place for social distancing such as one-way hallways, Plexiglass, grab-and-go food, non-cash transactions and outside seating for lunch when available.

"I don't know that we've thought of all of them," Sidle said of reopening scenarios on Monday, "I feel like COVID-19 continues to throw us curveballs."

There were so many public comment requests that after about 45 minutes board President Margie Walker had to request the remainder send in email comments for the sake of time.

With ever-changing guidance, including Gov. Tom Wolf's new restrictions Wednesday on bars, restaurants and indoor gatherings, parents are struggling to nail down enough details to make informed decisions.

"Are we following the CDC or are we following the White House? Are we following doctors and professional epidemiologists or are we following politicians?" said Northeastern resident Anthony Hightower on Monday.

That uncertainty has put even more pressure on local school boards, and families are coming in droves with questions that get more and more specific as the start of the school year inches closer.

These recent shifts in community interest have made some districts consider taking steps to increase their board meeting capacity long-term.

Central York's board has noted that it might look into keeping a virtual option available for those who cannot attend regular meetings.

And South Western board President Vanessa Berger encouraged the public to continue to come to meetings as guidance evolves and plans are updated. Wednesday's meeting of at least 75 attendees was held in the high school auditorium.

"If we see the need we can move to a space like this more permanently," she said.