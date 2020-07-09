Prom is on for York County juniors and seniors

While most schools canceled prom this year, the Out Door Country Club is holding an event for juniors and seniors who are still looking to celebrate this summer.

The Aug. 8 prom was planned at the Manchester Township venue back in May pending state reopening plans, and now that York County is in the green phase and can host gatherings of up to 250 people, tickets officially went on sale July 1.

Tickets are $75 per person and include a three-course dinner, red carpet entrance, photo booth, DJ and dancing — and even a throne for the prom king and queen.

Susie Pickett, communications and special events coordinator for the club, said staff will cap the event at between 100 to 150 guests.

"We don’t want to facilitate a huge event at this point to make sure everybody’s safe," she said.

As of Tuesday, tickets had been sold to students from Dallastown Area, Dover Area, Red Lion Area, Northeastern, South Eastern, Spring Grove Area, Southern York County, West York Area, York City and York Suburban school districts.

York County School of Technology and Christian School of York students have also purchased tickets, and a few more were requested from York Catholic High School and York Country Day School.

A total of 60 have been sold so far.

Out Door is located on a golf course, with outdoor seating that connects to a ballroom.

Logistically, social distancing can be maintained by spacing tables around the dance floor in the club's L-shaped ballroom, with extra high-top tables outside. All food will be served to avoid contamination from buffets, and all staff will wear masks and gloves.

Though students are not required to wear masks, they will be provided, and are encouraged, Pickett said. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the space.

The club has hosted a handful of events since its reopening in June, she said, and utilized large, 8-foot round tables with two to six seated at each.

"We’ve been pleased at how we can set up the rooms," Pickett said.

As for the dancing, she said she's still waiting on more guidance from the state, but will encourage no-contact dancing with a more fast-paced fun playlist to go with that style.

Students will also receive swag bags from York-based Renaissance Prom and local florals from Foster’s Flower Shop, props from Party Belles, and photography from Alan Pototsky with a link for purchase.

They can also purchase wristlets and boutonnieres in red, white, pink and blue from Foster's through July 27 and pick them up at prom.

The red carpet arrival will be at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m., and the event wrapping up at 10 p.m.