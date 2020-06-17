CLOSE Administrators host a drive-thru get together to honor its teachers. York Dispatch

Lincoln Charter School is partnering with the YMCA to offer summer learning opportunities to students and aid in their return back to school amid COVID-19.

The school's board of directors approved the "YMCA Summer Learning Loss Prevention" program June 4.

"Lincoln Charter School has had a long-standing relationship with the YMCA of York and York County and has collaborated on many projects in the West End Community," Lincoln's director of outreach, Anne Clark, said in a news release.

Lincoln will enroll 20 students per grade for grades K-5, and 90 participants have signed up so far. To register, families can visit the Lincoln Charter School Facebook page.

The day-long sessions will be held at Championship Community Center, at 459 West King St., in York City, beginning July 1.

The summer program was designed by the YMCA to help elementary students reading below grade level.

"The program focuses on phonics, writing and reading to boost literacy skills, with enrichment activities to support physical and social-emotional growth," according to the YMCA's website.

Students will also be able to enjoy enrichment activities such as archery, art, swimming and science.

YMCA is also offering a separate learning loss prevention program for students throughout the county in grades 1-8, beginning June 29.

