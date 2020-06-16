Buy Photo Holly Feeser of East Berlin speaks during a meeting at Dover Elementary School Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in favor of a vote to approve an appeal of the Commonwealth Court's decision to not allow Washington Township to transfer school districts. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Dover Area School District will appeal a court decision earlier this month allowing Washington Township to secede from the district.

A state judge reversed earlier denials from the state Board of Education in a nearly decade-long case in which the township sought a transfer to Northern York County School District.

Better taxes, education and proximity were the reasons for leaving back when a petition of more than 1,400 signatures was signed and a taken to court in 2012.

The school board unanimously approved petitioning the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for an appeal to applause from 70 or more attendees at Tuesday's meeting in the Dover Elementary School gym.

"Is this really about what's best for our kids?" said board member Steve Cook of township residents' push to leave Dover before the vote.

If that were true, students would be the ones who wanted to leave, he said.

A number of parents and students spoke during the meeting out against the move, and board President Nathan Eifert held up a stack of emails he received from families in support of the appeal.

In his June 4 opinion, Commonwealth Judge Kevin Brobson argued that the education was sufficient at both districts to warrant no issue with the move, and the strain on Dover adjusting should not have factored into the state Board of Education's decision.

Dover stands to lose about $2.3 million from the transfer, as well as losses of programs or staff, or needed curriculum modification, officials have testified.

Lower taxes were a primary reason that the Washington Township Education Coalition, which petitioned the courts in 2012, wanted a move.

But parents of Dover students in the township say the coalition did not take into account the devastating effects such a change would have on their children.

Academics, sports and activities are based on relationships, and students having to switch in the middle of middle or high school, or before senior year after an entire career at the district would be unfair, they argued.

“We didn’t ask for this as parents of students. Our voice is very small,” said Holly Feeser, a member of the Keep Us In Dover Schools group that's opposed to the move.

Parents make up roughly 125 families of the 2,000 taxable residents, she said in a phone call prior to the meeting, and the court's recent decision was based on decade-old information from parents who have already moved out of the district.

"It's not right that a petition signed eight years ago should determine the fate of our children today" said township resident Lydia Nailor during public comment Tuesday.

Some residents said the petition was deceptive in that it was not clear about the district move but simply asked signees to support better taxes.

Northern has a higher assessed value for its tax calculations but reaps less tax revenue than Dover. At 17.47 mills, Northern also has the second lowest millage in the county behind West Shore, compared to Dover's 22.64.

For the owner of a $100,000 home that would be $1,747 compared to $2,264, respectively.

The Washington Township Education Coalition could not be reached for comment. But the coalition's Facebook page lists a number reasons for the transfer, including quality education.

Eifert said performance has improved considerably since then, citing the district's recent school performance profiles, which are ranked high in the county.

The impetus for the coalition's petition was Kralltown Elementary closing in 2011 — as it's in the center of the township and closest to the northern residents who have a longer commute to Dover's schools.

Cook said the decision to close Kralltown ignited a lot of anger and passion in township residents at the time, and a drive to "settle the score."

His concern is that any group can come forward with a petition to move to a more desirable district, which doesn't create a lot of stability for public education.

