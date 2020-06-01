PHOTOS: Climate Change Workshop
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Woodlynde School teacher Susan Van Den Acre, center, and Christine William, a Tulpehocken High School teacher, work with Leigh Foy, left, during the Foy and her husband's workshop at Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 in Lancaster Monday, June 24, 2019. Greg Foy, a York College chemistry professor, and Leigh, a York Suburban High School science teacher, created the workshop geared toward middle and high school teachers. Woodlynde is a K-12 private school in Strafford, Pa. Bill Kalina photo
Woodlynde School teacher Susan Van Den Acre, center, and Christine William, a Tulpehocken High School teacher, work with Leigh Foy, left, during the Foy and her husband's workshop at Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 in Lancaster Monday, June 24, 2019. Greg Foy, a York College chemistry professor, and Leigh, a York Suburban High School science teacher, created the workshop geared toward middle and high school teachers. Woodlynde is a K-12 private school in Strafford, Pa. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Woodlynde School teacher Susan Van Den Acre, left, and Christine Williams, a Tulpehocken High School teacher, work with Greg and Leigh Foy, right, during the Foy's climate change workshop at Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 in Lancaster Monday, June 24, 2019. Greg, a York College chemistry professor, and Leigh, a York Suburban High School science teacher, created the workshop geared toward middle and high school teachers. Woodlynde is a K-12 private school in Strafford, Pa. Bill Kalina photo
Woodlynde School teacher Susan Van Den Acre, left, and Christine Williams, a Tulpehocken High School teacher, work with Greg and Leigh Foy, right, during the Foy's climate change workshop at Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 in Lancaster Monday, June 24, 2019. Greg, a York College chemistry professor, and Leigh, a York Suburban High School science teacher, created the workshop geared toward middle and high school teachers. Woodlynde is a K-12 private school in Strafford, Pa. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Woodlynde School teacher Susan Van Den Acre, left, and Christine Williams, a Tulpehocken High School teacher, work an exercise during a climate change workshop at Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 in Lancaster Monday, June 24, 2019. Greg Foy, a York College chemistry professor, and his wife Leigh, a York Suburban High School science teacher, created the workshop geared toward middle and high school teachers. Woodlynde is a K-12 private school in Strafford, Pa. Bill Kalina photo
Woodlynde School teacher Susan Van Den Acre, left, and Christine Williams, a Tulpehocken High School teacher, work an exercise during a climate change workshop at Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 in Lancaster Monday, June 24, 2019. Greg Foy, a York College chemistry professor, and his wife Leigh, a York Suburban High School science teacher, created the workshop geared toward middle and high school teachers. Woodlynde is a K-12 private school in Strafford, Pa. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Stephanie Jones, a teacher at Solanco High School, works through an exercise during a climate change workshop at Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 in Lancaster Monday, June 24, 2019. Greg Foy, a York College chemistry professor, and his wife Leigh, a York Suburban High School science teacher, created the workshop geared toward middle and high school teachers. Bill Kalina photo
Stephanie Jones, a teacher at Solanco High School, works through an exercise during a climate change workshop at Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 in Lancaster Monday, June 24, 2019. Greg Foy, a York College chemistry professor, and his wife Leigh, a York Suburban High School science teacher, created the workshop geared toward middle and high school teachers. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Leigh and Greg Foy work with Palmyra High School teacher Keith Morrow, left, during the couple's climate change workshop at Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 in Lancaster Monday, June 24, 2019. Greg, a York College chemistry professor, and Leigh, a York Suburban High School science teacher, created the workshop geared toward middle and high school teachers. Bill Kalina photo
Leigh and Greg Foy work with Palmyra High School teacher Keith Morrow, left, during the couple's climate change workshop at Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 in Lancaster Monday, June 24, 2019. Greg, a York College chemistry professor, and Leigh, a York Suburban High School science teacher, created the workshop geared toward middle and high school teachers. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dr. Greg Foy, left, and his wife Leigh Foy discuss their upcoming climate change workshop during an interview at their home in Spring Garden Township, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dr. Greg Foy, left, and his wife Leigh Foy discuss their upcoming climate change workshop during an interview at their home in Spring Garden Township, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Leigh Foy talks with attendees during she and her husband's climate change workshop at Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 in Lancaster Monday, June 24, 2019. Greg Foy, a York College chemistry professor, and Leigh, a York Suburban High School science teacher, created the workshop geared toward middle and high school teachers. Woodlynde is a K-12 private school in Strafford, Pa. Bill Kalina photo
Leigh Foy talks with attendees during she and her husband's climate change workshop at Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 in Lancaster Monday, June 24, 2019. Greg Foy, a York College chemistry professor, and Leigh, a York Suburban High School science teacher, created the workshop geared toward middle and high school teachers. Woodlynde is a K-12 private school in Strafford, Pa. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dr. Greg Foy, left, an associate professor in chemistry at York College, and his wife Leigh Foy, a science teacher at York Suburban High School, discuss their upcoming climate change workshop during an interview at their home in Spring Garden Township, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dr. Greg Foy, left, an associate professor in chemistry at York College, and his wife Leigh Foy, a science teacher at York Suburban High School, discuss their upcoming climate change workshop during an interview at their home in Spring Garden Township, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Leigh Foy, a science teacher at York Suburban High School, discusses a demonstration she will use to illustrate the components of air during an upcoming climate change workshop during an interview at her home in Spring Garden Township, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Leigh Foy, a science teacher at York Suburban High School, discusses a demonstration she will use to illustrate the components of air during an upcoming climate change workshop during an interview at her home in Spring Garden Township, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dr. Greg Foy, left, and his wife Leigh Foy discuss some of the resources they will use for an upcoming climate change workshop during an interview at their home in Spring Garden Township, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dr. Greg Foy, left, and his wife Leigh Foy discuss some of the resources they will use for an upcoming climate change workshop during an interview at their home in Spring Garden Township, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Matt Cordes leads an exercise during a climate change workshop at Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 in Lancaster Monday, June 24, 2019. The workshop was engineered by Greg Foy, a York College chemistry professor, and his wife Leigh, a York Suburban High School science teacher, and geared toward middle and high school teachers. Cordes, owner of WritingWorks, is a business and technology writer. Bill Kalina photo
Matt Cordes leads an exercise during a climate change workshop at Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 in Lancaster Monday, June 24, 2019. The workshop was engineered by Greg Foy, a York College chemistry professor, and his wife Leigh, a York Suburban High School science teacher, and geared toward middle and high school teachers. Cordes, owner of WritingWorks, is a business and technology writer. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Leigh Foy, left, describes teaching experiments to attendees during she and her husband's climate change workshop at Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 in Lancaster Monday, June 24, 2019. Greg Foy, a York College chemistry professor, and Leigh, a York Suburban High School science teacher, created the workshop geared toward middle and high school teachers. Bill Kalina photo
Leigh Foy, left, describes teaching experiments to attendees during she and her husband's climate change workshop at Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 in Lancaster Monday, June 24, 2019. Greg Foy, a York College chemistry professor, and Leigh, a York Suburban High School science teacher, created the workshop geared toward middle and high school teachers. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The West York Area school board unanimously approved a textbook Monday after some members voted it down May 19 because of its teachings on climate change.

    In May, five members voted against the text, "Rubenstein: The Cultural Landscape: An Introduction to Human Geography, 13th edition," following one member's claim that its content was anti-capitalist and anti-American.

    On Monday night, the board reversed itself and voted 8-0 to approve the text for AP Human Geography. Board member George Margetas was absent.

    "I do believe that some of those 'no' votes were based on personal beliefs, biases and educational ignorance that have no place on a school board," said board member Jeanne Herman.

    Human-driven climate change is widely accepted among the scientific community. NASA, the Pentagon and researchers at universities throughout the world have tracked and studied it for years.

    In 2019, a study by the U.S. Department of Defense said rising sea levels could displace millions by 2100 and result in significant global unrest. 

    Herman said she found it insulting to teachers that they would be accused of "brainwashing" students.

    The textbook, published by Pearson, was challenged in May when board member Lynn Kohler said its content failed to present alternative theories about the warming planet.

    More: 'Doesn't end well': West York school board scraps textbook on climate change

    Kohler and board member Todd Gettys had said they didn't want to endorse the text with taxpayer money. Kohler likened it to left-wing "indoctrination." 

    "Last meeting, I had asked for the opportunity to read into it a little bit more so that I could make an educated decision," said board member Brandy Shope on Monday.

    Shope was among the five board members who voted against the textbook in May, arguing board members needed more time to review it. 

    More: Despite pandemic, young climate activists have ‘so much to do’

    More: EDITORIAL: Climate of ignorance in West York

    Board President Suzanne Smith had said the text had been available for review ahead of time.

    Shope on Monday said she spent all weekend pouring over the text, and was pleased to find a wide range of topics including bike lanes, gender equality, international trade, AirBnbs, regulating social content and cyber attacks.

    "Each chapter that’s in it gives you the opportunity to debate," she said.

    Gettys said the vote last month had a "false sense of urgency" and in the future, if the majority of members have questions, it should be postponed.

    Kohler had said at the last meeting that his main issue with approving the textbook was not the content itself but the fact that the text is bought with taxpayer money.

    He had noted his approval of the course as an independent study.

    High school Principal Carrie Jones confirmed the course will be offered as an independent study next year, but not because of any concerns cited by the board.

    Course classification depends on enrollment, and as of now only five have signed up.

    It's too late into the planning process to make it an elective, but that would be an option for the future, she said.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2020/06/01/west-york-oks-textbook-after-striking-over-climate-change/5311627002/