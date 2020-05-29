CLOSE VIDEO: York Suburban High School lights up stadium in honor of 2020 seniors and those battling COVID-19. York Dispatch

Now that York County has moved to 'yellow,' many school districts are preparing for summer graduations or events in addition to — or instead of — virtual ceremonies.

"As this is an ever-changing situation, we now have the opportunity to provide a more personalized experience," said Red Lion Area Superintendent Scott Deisley in a May 21 board report.

The district had formerly announced a virtual ceremony with much outcry — with more than 1,200 people signing a petition in protest of the plans.

But now that stay-at-home restrictions have lifted, officials are willing to allow seniors a photo opportunity with diplomas similar to neighboring districts.

More: Petition: Red Lion's graduation plans lack necessary pomp

Other districts are also finalizing plans for summer ceremonies or organizing additional events to go along with their virtual recognitions amid the relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.

An updated list of districts planning summer events with confirmed dates are listed below. South Eastern, West Shore and York Suburban are also considering summer events, but dates had confirmed the change as of Thursday.

York City, Spring Grove Area and West York Area school districts already held diploma pickup or senior walk events for students in May.

Central York: The district is planning an in-person commencement July 24, with details yet to be announced.

Dallastown Area: Senior ceremonies are scheduled for June 1-5. Each senior will walk across the stage and be photographed with a diploma cover in the presence of four family members. Those ceremonies are voluntary, and will also be livestreamed.

More: Red, yellow or green? Dallastown Area's graduation plans depend on York County's status

A senior salute with large group and individual recognition is also planned for a time yet to be announced on Aug. 1 if York County has reached the "green phase" by then.

Dover Area: A morning graduation ceremony is planned for Saturday, July 25, with details yet to be announced.

Eastern York: The district will film seniors walking across the stage to receive a stand-in diploma in the presence of immediate family, who may take photos of the ceremony, on May 26 through May 28 and June 1, 4 or 5.

Real diplomas will be distributed in a drive-by event June 3.

In the event York County is in the "green phase" or state guidelines permit gatherings of up to 200 people, the district will also hold a summer commencement at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 26, or a rescheduled date of 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 17.

If neither of those dates are suitable to host a large gathering, a virtual ceremony will be held July 17.

Hanover Public: The district is planning an in-person graduation at the high school stadium at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, with a rain date of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. Each graduate will be permitted to bring two guests, and social distancing will be observed. The event will also be livestreamed.

Northeastern: A diploma photo-op on the high school football field is planned for Sunday, May 31. Immediate family members will accompany students onto the field and watch them receive diplomas onstage.

More: Northeastern reworks graduation plan after pushback

Red Lion Area: Students will have the opportunity to pick up diplomas and senior gifts with a photo opportunity June 1, 2 or 3. Details are yet to be announced.

The district is also planning on an “open house” for students to meet classmates in person, take a final walk through the school and take pictures in caps and gowns on Friday, June 19, with a backup date of Tuesday, July 21, pending state restrictions.

Southern York County: The district is planning an Aug. 7 graduation ceremony at the high school stadium with limited spectators, A rain date is scheduled for Aug. 8, and the ceremony will also be livestreamed.

If an in-person celebration is not feasible, officials will hold a virtual graduation the same day.

Spring Grove Area: School officials are planning for a commencement ceremony or celebration on Saturday, Aug. 1 if York County reaches the green phase and the state permits large gatherings by Monday, July 27.

More information will be released in July.

More: Southern York school district moves graduation to August

York Suburban: The district is planning a diploma photo-op for students on June 1,2 and 29 (a make-up date for family members who were sick or otherwise unable to make the previous events.)

Two families will come to the field every five minutes, with up to six family members each to watch their seniors take photos with diplomas. A brief time will be allowed for additional family photos.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2020/05/29/these-york-county-districts-planning-summer-graduations-events/5263469002/