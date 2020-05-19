CLOSE “We must continue our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus during this national crisis,” the governor said. “This was not an easy decision but closing schools until the end of the academic year is in the best interest of our students, school employees and families.” York Dispatch

The global pandemic is expected to cost York County school districts millions of dollars and could lead to fewer hires or tough cuts.

As of Monday, here's where the county's 16 public school districts stand in budget preparation for the 2020-21 school year.

These districts have approved their 2020-21 budgets:

Hanover Public: On May 11 the school board approved a budget of about $36.5 million, with no tax increase, about a $2.33 million increase over the previous budget. The assigned tax cap is 3.3%.

West York Area: On April 21, the school board approved a budget of about $65.8 million with no tax increase, about a $2.9 million increase over the previous budget. The assigned tax cap is 3.4%.

Spring Grove Area: On May 18 the school board approved a budget of about $75.6 million with no tax increase, about a $1.9 million increase over the previous budget. The assigned tax cap is 3.3%.

Its deficit of about $6 million will be covered by fund balance, and the district previously noted it would need to transfer some of its assigned fund balance to cover the costs.

These districts have yet to pass their 2020-21 budgets:

Central York: On May 11, the school board approved a preliminary budget of $95 million with no tax increase, about a $2 million increase over the 2019-20 final budget. The assigned tax cap is 3.3%.

To offset expenses, the budget includes no transfer to capital reserve. A deficit of $781,066 would be covered by a surplus added to the fund balance from 2019-20.

Final budget approval is scheduled for June 15.

Dallastown Area: On April 30, the school board approved a preliminary budget of about $111.6 million with no tax increase, about a $1.8 million increase over the 2019-20 final budget. The assigned tax cap is 3.3%.

One of the biggest cost drivers in the district is charter tuition, which is increasing by $220,000.

Final budget approval is scheduled for June 11.

Dover Area: The school board is expected to approve a budget of about $67 million on May 19, about a $1.8 million increase over the 2019-20 budget. The board is planning to increase taxes 1.20%, which would add $27 more to the bill of an owner of a $100,000 home. The assigned cap is 3.6%.

Some cost factors in the budget include no a la carte meal revenue or full federal meal reimbursement, buying personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, hotspots, copy expenses and training for staff in distance learning.

Eastern York: The school board is expected to approve a budget of about $47.6 million with no tax increase on May 21, a $168,512 increase over the 2019-20 budget. The assigned tax cap is 3.4%.

Northeastern: On May 18, the school board approved a preliminary budget of about $71.4 million with no tax increase, about a $525,849 decrease from the 2019-20 final budget. The assigned tax cap is 3.5%. The board also approved delaying real estate and per capita tax bills one month to Aug. 1.

Northeastern had budgeted a millage increase for nine years for its high school renovation project, but officials say enough money has been raised so far to keep the project on schedule with no increase for 2020-21.

Final budget approval is scheduled for June 15.

Northern York County: The school board is expected to pass a preliminary budget of about $50.7 million on May 19, a $182,223 increase over the 2019-20 final budget. The board is planning a 3.3% tax increase, adding $57.65 to the bill of an owner of a $100,000 home. The assigned tax cap is 3.3%.

Northern noted it would be considering alterations to health benefits for support staff, attritional losses of some professional staff and deferring non-essential construction.

Final budget approval is scheduled for June 23.

Red Lion Area: The school board is expected to approve a $95.4 budget with no tax increase on May 21, about a $2.3 million increase over the 2019-20 budget. The assigned cap is 3.5%.

South Eastern: The school board is expected to pass a preliminary budget of about $56.4 million with no tax increase on May 21, about a $1.03 increase over the 2019-20 final budget. The assigned tax cap is 3.3%

This would be the fifth year in a row without a tax increase for the district.

Final budget approval is scheduled for June 18.

Southern York County: The school board is expected to approve a budget of about $58.6 million with no tax increase on May 21, a $633,890 increase over the final 2019-20 budget. The assigned tax cap is 3.2%.

Southern is likely facing delays to construction projects, and in the absence of a tax increase is not hiring any new professional staff except for one grant-funded position and agreed to a one-year wage freeze for salaried positions.

South Western: The school board is expected to approve a budget of about $74.6 million with no tax increase on May 27, about a $2 million increase over the 2019-20 budget. The assigned tax cap is 3.3%.

West Shore: On May 7, the school board approved a preliminary budget of about $125.7 million on May 7, about a $1.3 million increase over the 2019-20 final budget. The board is planning a 1.16% tax increase for the portion of its district in York County, adding about $17 to the bill of an owner of a $100,000 home. The assigned cap is 3%.

Final budget approval is scheduled for June 11.

York City: The school board is expected to pass a preliminary budget of about $153.9 million on May 20, about a $2.5 million decrease from the 2019-20 final budget.The board is planning a 4.2% tax increase, adding about $141 to the tax bill of an owner of a $100,000 home. The assigned tax cap is 4.2%.

It would be the first tax increase since 2012 — to avoid using about $6 million of its fund balance two years in a row. The board is also considering cutting 44 positions, salary freezes for most employees and a reduction of program budgets and some program eliminations.

York Suburban: On April 20, the school board approved a preliminary budget of about $63 million, about a $2.75 million decrease from the 2019-20 final budget.The board is planning a 2% tax increase, which would add $46 to the bill of an owner of a $100,000 home. The assigned tax cap is 3.1%.

Final budget approval is scheduled for June 15.

