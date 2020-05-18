New superintendent to start at Northern York schools on July 1
Northern York County school board has chosen a new superintendent to begin serving the district July 1.
Steven Kirkpatrick will replace Superintendent Eric Eshbach, who announced his retirement Jan. 28 after eight years to take on a new role as assistant executive director at the Pennsylvania Principals Association.
The professional organization dedicated to the advancement of public school principals has 4,000 members throughout the state.
After a national search with assistance from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association and input from Northern staff, administration and the community, the board selected 27-year public educator Kirkpatrick as the new superintendent.
“We’re excited to begin this journey with Mr. Kirkpatrick who brings with him a spirit of teamwork, a commitment to the Northern community, and a passion for serving in public education," said school board President Ken Sechrist in a news release.
Kirkpatrick has served as a teacher and assistant principal, and he currently is assistant superintendent of Cumberland Valley School District, in Cumberland County.
He holds a master's of education administration, a bachelor's in secondary education and principal certification from Shippensburg University.
The board will officially appoint him effective July 1 at the board's virtual monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Beals will serve as interim superintendent from June 5 to June 30, following Eshbach's retirement June 4.
