Northern York County school board has chosen a new superintendent to begin serving the district July 1.

Steven Kirkpatrick will replace Superintendent Eric Eshbach, who announced his retirement Jan. 28 after eight years to take on a new role as assistant executive director at the Pennsylvania Principals Association.

The professional organization dedicated to the advancement of public school principals has 4,000 members throughout the state.

After a national search with assistance from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association and input from Northern staff, administration and the community, the board selected 27-year public educator Kirkpatrick as the new superintendent.

Steven Kirkpatrick will be new superintendent at Northern York County School District effective July 1, 2020. (Photo: Submitted)

“We’re excited to begin this journey with Mr. Kirkpatrick who brings with him a spirit of teamwork, a commitment to the Northern community, and a passion for serving in public education," said school board President Ken Sechrist in a news release.

Kirkpatrick has served as a teacher and assistant principal, and he currently is assistant superintendent of Cumberland Valley School District, in Cumberland County.

He holds a master's of education administration, a bachelor's in secondary education and principal certification from Shippensburg University.

The board will officially appoint him effective July 1 at the board's virtual monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.

Assistant Superintendent Jason Beals will serve as interim superintendent from June 5 to June 30, following Eshbach's retirement June 4.

