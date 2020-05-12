CLOSE WellSpan York Hospital begins COVID-19 coronavirus outdoor screening, Thursday, March 12, 2020. York Dispatch

WellSpan's top executives are taking pay cuts freeing cash for a fund meant to assist employees financially injured by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temporary salary reductions for a 12-week period effective this month will allow WellSpan Health to contribute to a new financial assistance fund — the WellSpan Health Family COVID-19 Assistance Program.

The salary changes will affect all executive-level positions across the health system, according to a news release.

Roxanna Gatspur, president and CEO of WellSpan Health, is taking a 25% reduction in salary, and all executive vice presidents, senior vice presidents and vice presidents will have their salary reduced by 10 percent.

That money will help cover mortgage or rent payments, utility costs and other urgent bills for employees who have been hit hard during the pandemic, the release states.

Roxanna L. Gapstur will be WellSpan Health's next president and CEO, beginning Jan. 2.

“As central Pennsylvania’s largest private employer, we know our team members are not immune from the financial impacts of this pandemic," Gatspur said in a news release Monday

"Our executive team is doing its part to support our organization and our 20,000 team members during this trying time. We are in this together, and we’ll get through this together," she added.

