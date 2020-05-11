Dallastown Area High School graduate Cruz Mead walks with his diploma during commencement ceremonies at the school Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Failor's Photography (Photo: Failor's Photography)

Dallastown Area School District has several plans in place for graduating seniors, some of which will depend on whether York County moves to the yellow or green phase of the governor's reopening of the state.

If the county moves to the yellow phase by June 1 — meaning residents are no longer on stay-at-home orders and some social restrictions put in place to protect against COVID-19 are lifted — seniors will have the option of individual graduation ceremonies.

That means each senior and four family members will have 15-minute timed arrivals at the high school stadium over a week for seniors to receive their diplomas, according to an online letter released Monday.

Families will adhere to social distancing guidelines, following a set course around the stadium track, while their seniors receive their diploma covers on stage with a photograph before grabbing their official diplomas on the way out.

The ceremonies will be livestreamed for additional family and friends, and any senior who does not feel comfortable attending may stay home and have the diploma mailed.

In case of severe weather, June 5 will be a makeup date.

"Seniors, I know for some of you, graduation is more about seeing your friends one last time, taking pictures, exchanging hugs and high-fives and just being together," high school Principal Zachary Fletcher said in a video message.

And the district has a plan for that, too.

If York County moves to the green phase by Aug. 1 — meaning most restrictions are removed, pending health department guidance — the district will have a "senior salute" with group and individual recognition before family and friends.

The district will also have a pre-recorded virtual commencement with brief remarks from student and district leadership released at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6 and a virtual Baccalaureate ceremony released at the same time May 31.

