Southern York County seniors wanted to give their class the best shot at an in-person graduation, so they opted for late summer.

The district is planning an Aug. 7 graduation ceremony at the high school stadium with limited spectators, and senior class representatives helped pick the date, said Superintendent Sandra Lemmon, when reached Thursday.

A rain date is scheduled for Aug. 8, and the ceremony will also be livestreamed.

"Our goal and our focus was to do everything we could possibly do to celebrate this class," Lemmon said, adding students thought there was a better chance York County would be "in green" by then.

She's referring to Gov. Tom Wolf's phased reopening of the state, which uses a color-coded system to slowly remove restrictions in each county.

Green is the last phase, in which most mitigations for COVID-19 are lifted, though a large gathering might still depend on guidance from the health department.

If an in-person celebration is not feasible, officials will hold a virtual graduation the same day, Lemmon said.

Though some students by August might have already moved or left for military training, the district saw it as the best option to serve as many students as possible with a traditional commencement, she said.

