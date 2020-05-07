PHOTOS: Susquehannock senior gets carloads of greetings
Megan Eagan hugs Kari Cox during a drive-by birthday party outside Eagan's Codorus Township home Saturday, May 2, 2020. Cox, a Susquehannock High School graduate, played on the school's softball team with Eagan. Eagan's 18th birthday was Saturday. Bill Kalina photo
Kari Cox makes an entrance with her mother, Kriss, driving during a drive-by birthday party for her friend Megan Eagan outside Eagan's home a Saturday, May 2, 2020. The Susquehannock High School graduate played on the school's softball team with Eagan. Bill Kalina photo
Family and friends watch during a drive-by 18th birthday party for Megan Eagan at the Eagan home in Codorus Township Saturday, May 2, 2020. They are, from left, Megan's sister Lyndsey, Megan's boyfriend Kyle Stump, and friends Shannon Porter and Abby Paterniti. Bill Kalina photo
Megan Eagan's mother Cathy Eagan, front, records a drive-by birthday party outside the family's home Saturday, May 2, 2020. Megan's father, Greg, and grandmother Joyce Greenfield sit on the porch. Megan celebrated her 18th birthday Saturday. Bill Kalina photo
Megan Eagan talks with Kari Cox during a drive-by birthday outside Eagan's Codorus Township home Saturday, May 2, 2020. Cox, a Susquehannock High School graduate, played on the school's softball team with Eagan. About 30 cars participated. Bill Kalina photo
Megan Eagan greets cars outside her Codorus Township home during a drive-by birthday party Saturday, May 2, 2020. It was her 18th birthday Saturday. Bill Kalina photo
Megan's boyfriend Kyle Stump collects gifts from a his mother, Julie Stump, during a drive-by 18th birthday party for Megan Eagan, right, at the Eagan home in Codorus Township Saturday, May 2, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
Signs along the road urge drivers to honk during a drive-by 18th birthday party for Megan Eagan at the Eagan home in Codorus Township Saturday, May 2, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
    Southern York County seniors wanted to give their class the best shot at an in-person graduation, so they opted for late summer.

    The district is planning an Aug. 7 graduation ceremony at the high school stadium with limited spectators, and senior class representatives helped pick the date, said Superintendent Sandra Lemmon, when reached Thursday. 

    A rain date is scheduled for Aug. 8, and the ceremony will also be livestreamed.

    More: Southern York school district approves wage freeze in lieu of tax increase

    "Our goal and our focus was to do everything we could possibly do to celebrate this class," Lemmon said, adding students thought there was a better chance York County would be "in green" by then.

    She's referring to Gov. Tom Wolf's phased reopening of the state, which uses a color-coded system to slowly remove restrictions in each county.

    Green is the last phase, in which most mitigations for COVID-19 are lifted, though a large gathering might still depend on guidance from the health department.

    More: York Tech, several others confirm plans for virtual graduation

    More: West York school board makes graduation decision

    If an in-person celebration is not feasible, officials will hold a virtual graduation the same day, Lemmon said.

    Though some students by August might have already moved or left for military training, the district saw it as the best option to serve as many students as possible with a traditional commencement, she said.

