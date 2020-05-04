Buy Photo About 480 students graduated Friday, May 31, 2019, from Central York High School. (Bil Bowden photos) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Central York has postponed its prom and graduation because of the coronavirus outbreak, the district announced Monday.

Several York County districts last week announced virtual or summer graduation ceremonies. But Central officials instead opted to hold off before making any new plans.

The prom, originally scheduled for May 16, and graduation, originally scheduled for May 22, will be held at a date to be decided, which might depend on guidelines from the governor and health officials.

More: York Tech, several others confirm plans for virtual graduation

More: In graduation season like no other, 'adopt-a-senior' group honors York County high-schoolers

"We continue to monitor the situation, the state guidance and the possible scenarios available to us to honor our seniors with traditions that they have anticipated throughout their Central experience," officials said in the Monday announcement.

"We appreciate the continued support, sharing of ideas and ongoing dialogue with our families, students and community members about these events," the update continued.

Seniors can expect updates in the coming weeks.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2020/05/04/central-york-postpones-prom-graduation/3080258001/