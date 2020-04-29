Buy Photo Students walk on the York College campus Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Enrollment decline has been a reality for colleges and universitiesÊacross the nation, including those in York County. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Local colleges are adopting an appointment system to move students out of dorms and keep to social distancing guidelines.

York College and Millersville University both plan to have students sign up for available appointments to gather their belongings and check out of their residence halls.

A date for the move-out at York College will depend on lifting of stay-at-home orders from the state, officials said recently.

Millersville students will begin the process 8 a.m. May 18 and conclude by 8 p.m. Saturday, June 6 — but that could be extended, depending on guidance from the governor or state system chancellor, officials said.

That university notes there will be limited access to moving carts, family members must wear masks, gloves are encouraged and there will be no storage on campus.

A full list of guidelines can be found in an April 27 announcement here: blogs.millersville.edu/housing.

