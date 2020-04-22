CLOSE Dover Area High School lights up the scoreboard to honor 2020 seniors and support those on front line in coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

Dover Area Superintendent Tracy Krum will retire next year, the school board announced Tuesday.

Her retirement comes against the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak, which prompted statewide school closures through the end of the school year.

Krum stressed that she is not leaving in response to the pandemic, but her decision was an incredibly difficult one — one that she’s wavered on for some time.

“I think it’s that time in my life,” she said, adding that how leadership, staff and students have stepped up during this time is a testament to the work the district has done over the last couple of years.

Tracy Krum, Superintendent of Schools at Dover Area School District. (Photo: Submitted)

Krum served 3 ½ years as superintendent and oversaw changes such as introducing social workers and school-day counseling to the district, developing social emotional and trauma-informed classrooms and a complete overhaul of curriculum.

Board President Nathan Eifert said Krum has done a phenomenal job, saying she started out with an eclipse and is leaving with a pandemic.

He was referring to when Krum as acting superintendent had to dismiss students early on their first day of school Aug. 21, 2017 to avoid exposure during peak hours of a solar eclipse.

Krum said district and building administration, as well as the board, are in a good place, and she looks forward to seeing what lies ahead.

“We have curriculum in the right place, we have instruction in the right place, we have technology where it needs to be, and now we can truly move the district forward,” she said.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve her retirement as part of its consent agenda.

Eifert said the board will be beginning the recruitment process for a new superintendent soon, and Krum will provide guidance in those efforts.

Krum’s last day in the district will be Nov. 20, with an official retirement mid- January.

