A Northeastern School District principal is rapping to boost homeroom attendance while students adjust to remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the help of former student Alex Raymond, now a junior studying cinema, TV and media at Kutztown University, middle school Principal Michael Alessandroni released two installments of his rap, "I Know You Miss School."

The first has been shared on YouTube and has more than 4,000 views.

The second installment features Alessandroni rapping, “Picture this … my school is empty, a school like this might tempt me … but I’ma wait, cause I mastered this."

Northeastern Middle School Principal Michael Alessandroni (Photo: Submitted)

In the videos, he's in and out of the gym, the halls, on the roof, in the parking lot — even sporting a white wig in the science lab — while teachers chime in with, "You got this."

The goal was to increase student attendance — now at 95% — but also to stay connected and make students smile, Alessandroni said. He even saw 100% attendance in a learning support classroom recently.

"Having all 29 kids there was very impressive, especially with higher student needs," Alessandroni said.

He expects to release a third and final installment this weekend.

