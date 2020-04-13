The Dover Area School District Administration building. (Photo: Junior Gonzalez)

Dover Area School District was overpaid by more than $200,000 thanks to past financial errors by the district and the state, according to an audit released Friday.

The audit was one of four released by the state auditor general last week — with others in Allegheny, Butler and Columbia counties. Dover's audit covers July 1, 2014 through June 30, 2018.

Dover "complied, in all significant respects" to most financial procedures, according to a release from Auditor General Eugene DePasquale's office.

However, state auditors did find three issues within the district's records.

More: EDITORIAL: DePasquale makes right call to audit West York Area School District

First, the district incorrectly reported its medicare and social security payments to the Pennsylvania Department of Education in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 school years, leading to an underpayment of $24,308 to the state.

But state Department of Education then mistakenly paid the district twice for social security reimbursements in 2018, resulting in the district receiving $267,491 more than it should have.

The underpayment was due to a payroll omission in 2014 that caused employees to be incorrectly classified as existing versus new employees — who are entitled to larger reimbursements, according to the audit.

The district caught the error in 2018 after transitioning to a new financial system and was able to get the correct reimbursements for 2016-17 and 2017-18.

The Education Department has yet to confirm the overpayment, and the auditor general is recommending that the department work with the district on future reimbursements to recover the money.

More: York County districts press forward with 'daunting task' of remote learning

In the second finding, the district inaccurately reported the number of students not eligible for transportation reimbursements from 2015-16 to 2017-18 — resulting in another overpayment of $13,070 to the district.

Dover also did not have proper documentation for reimbursements in 2014-15.

The third finding involves a discrepancy with district reporting of fire drills and failure to do a drill each month, as required by the school code.

For both the transportation reimbursement errors and the fire drill errors, district officials said it came down to lack of proper training and software transitions.

Dover has since taken steps to resolve these issues, including appointing a full-time transportation coordinator in 2018-19.

On Monday, Dover officials from the district did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2020/04/13/audit-dover-area-district-overpaid-thousands-state-partially-blame/2982730001/