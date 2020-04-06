CLOSE Valley View Elementary Principal Todd Monos arranges a virtual concert by Steven Courtney, a Lancaster musician, for students who watched the concert via the video conferencing platform Zoom. Monos hosted media at a showing of the concert at the school. York Dispatch

Hundreds of students from Valley View and Yorkshire elementary schools gathered for an assembly Friday morning.

It was just like any other school day, except this event was all done virtually.

Showing toothy grins, York Suburban kindergartners sat in their pajamas with their parents, miles away from school as they listened to Lancaster-based children’s musician Steven Courtney deliver his first performance over Zoom, a popular video conferencing software.

“I was also thinking just yesterday about how I would feel if I was a kindergartner and suddenly I just wasn’t able to go to school and I wasn’t able to see my friends,” Courtney said, addressing the children over his webcam.

Buy Photo Steven Courtney, a Lancaster musician, is shown during his virtual concert Friday, April 3, 2020, during a showing at at a showing of the concert at Valley View Elementary School. Principal Todd Monos invited media to see the concert at the school. Students watched the concert via the video conferencing platform Zoom. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

“What’s really great is that even though it’s a hard, kind of a challenging time right now… we’re able to connect like this,” he said.

Friday marked the end of the first week of remote learning — at York Suburban called Forward Learning — for grades K-3.

“We’re hoping to achieve school,” said Valley View Principal Todd Monos, when asked why he decided to organize a virtual assembly.

Buy Photo Todd Monos, Valley View Elementary principal, poses with a projected video feed showing the school's students watching a virtual concert by Steven Courtney, a Lancaster musician, Friday, April 3, 2020. Students watched the concert via the video conferencing platform Zoom. Monos hosted media at a showing of the concert at the school. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Valley View kindergarten teacher Patty Murray said assemblies are something her students are used to, and it's important to preserve that sense of normalcy as much as possible.

She joined the 181 participants who attended the first video session at 10 a.m., watching from her own home. Sessions for first and second graders followed.

Buy Photo Valley View Elementary Principal Todd Monos and teacher Lauren Luckenbaugh watch a virtual concert by Steven Courtney, a Lancaster musician, Friday, April 3, 2020. Students watched the concert via the video conferencing platform Zoom. Monos hosted media at a showing of the concert at the school. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

“They were smiling, they were dancing, they were out of their chairs,” she said, happy to see them having a good time.

In the Valley View gym, a big projector screen hung down from the stage, showing Courtney dressed in a newsboy cap and vest against a backdrop of pink, yellow and green swirls.

“Did I hear you say you were feeling sorta bad, did I hear you say you were feeling kind of sad… take a little walk in your happy-go-lucky shoes,” he sang, strumming his acoustic guitar, accented by his harmonica.

He can see students, but he can’t hear them as he talks to an off-camera assistant who hands him a glass of water, but… "oh no, this is robot water?" he said.

His eyes grew wide and popped into an intense stare as he broke into a few bars in a robot voice and Monos bursted out laughing.

Throughout his performance, students were jumping up and down, raising their hands in the air or flapping their arms like birds as Courtney encouraged them to follow the motions.

Buy Photo Todd Monos, Valley View Elementary principal, sends a virtual hug to a teacher after watching a virtual concert by Steven Courtney, a Lancaster musician, Friday, April 3, 2020. Students watched the concert via the video conferencing platform Zoom. Monos hosted media at a showing of the concert at the school. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A girl with blonde hair broke into a smile as he made underwater bubble singing sound effects for a pirate song.

Monos said parents have been sending him texts with good feedback, and in turn, Courtney is also getting more requests for virtual gigs.

Courtney had put out a Facebook post saying he would perform for a classroom over Zoom, Monos said.

The musician had a number of tricks up his sleeve to make the sessions fun, including a puppet with blue hair wearing headphones to greet students while they were waiting for him to set up.

But he didn't lose the opportunity to bring the conversation back to learning, reminding listeners, “You know, reading inspires your imagination like no other activity."

The most important thing on Friday, however, was to see students connecting and having a good time, Monos said.

"That's all we needed this week — the smiles," he said.

