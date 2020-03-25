PHOTOS: American life in the age of coronavirus
The self-service bulk food section at the Giant at 1255 Carlisle Road was not available during an hour reserved for only those aged 60 and older Thursday, March 19, 2020. The first hour of the store's day allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, providing a more sanitary setting for those susceptible to increased COVID-19 risks. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
In this Tuesday, March 17, 2020, photo, a lone shopping cart sits in an empty parking lot near a shopping mall closed due to coronavirus concerns in Pottsville, Pa. In Pennsylvania last week, 12,200 people filed for unemployment insurance. In just a single day this week, that number exploded beyond 50,000. In neighboring Ohio, 48,460 people filed for unemployment Sunday and Monday, compared to less than 1,900 over the same period the week before. Itâs the same story in state after state, as millions of displaced Americans lose their jobs amid the widening shutdowns to contain the coronavirus. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP) Jacqueline Dormer / AP
Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City residents should be prepared for the possibility of a "shelter in place" order within days. De Blasio said Tuesday no decision had been made yet, but he wants city and state officials to make a decision within 48 hours given given the fast spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo / AP
A person walks along the Las Vegas Strip devoid of the usual crowds after casinos have been ordered to shut down due to the coronavirus Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher / AP
FILE - In this March 17, 2020, photo, pedestrian walks their dog through a quiet street, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) John Minchillo / AP
Normandie Ridge shares a photo on its Facebook page of a resident holding a sign for friends and family. Credit: Normandie Ridge Senior Living Community Submitted
Lincoln Charter School facilities manager and school safety coordinator Wendell Harper, right, hands a stack of lunches to Yohanna Santos, of York City, at the school in York City, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The school obtained a COVID-19 waiver which allows them to serve the meals not only to Lincoln charter students, but to all children on the west end between the ages of 2-18. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fresh vinyl gloves are at the ready during the school lunch program at Dallastown High School Monday, March 16, 2020. The school district is offering grab-n-go meals to students weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Coronavirus emergency. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
A temporary patient screening and testing area, for the COVID-19 coronavirus, is shown outside the Emergency Department at WellSpan York Hospital in York City, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Chartwell's Dining Service manager Susan Eckert hands lunches to Brandon Kramer, who has two children in Dallastown schools, during the school lunch program at Dallastown High School Monday, March 16, 2020. The school district is offering grab-n-go meals for students weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Coronavirus emergency. Eckert is the cafeteria manager at Dallastown High School. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Hospital staff work to sanitize a temporary patient screening and testing area after a patient is screened outside the Emergency Department at WellSpan York Hospital in York City, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The tented area will allow patients efficiently tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in an open air space. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
A temporary patient screening and testing area, for the COVID-19 Coronavirus, is shown outside the Emergency Department at WellSpan York Hospital in York City, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Shoppers wait in line to check out at the Wine and Spirits store on Market Street in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The PALCB stores were slated to close at 9 p.m. Tuesday as part of the effort to control the spread of COVID-19. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Empty shelves where toilet paper typically goes at a Walmart in West Manchester Township. Tina Locurto
Drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Ann Elliott, R.N., works at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Medical assistant Angelica Young carries a testing kit at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing space at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Bugler Jay Cohen plays "First Call" as he calls the riders to post for the first race at Santa Anita Park to empty stands Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Arcadia, Calif. While most of the sports world is idled by the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing runs on. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Miami Beach police officers talk to beach goers on spring break, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Portions of South Beach were closed late Saturday to avoid large group gatherings that could spread the coronavirus. South Beach is a popular party spot for college students and others from around the world. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky, AP
Nurses work to collect samples from patients at a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Robert Cohen, AP
A man wears a face mask as he visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Saturday, March 14, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Patrick Semansky, AP
A couple walks past the Fearless Girl statue outside the New York Stock Exchange, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in New York. New York state reported its first death in the coronavirus pandemic, an 82-year-old woman who had advanced emphysema, authorities said Saturday. The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Mary Altaffer, AP
A child play area at a local mall is closed due to coronavirus concerns, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin, AP
Vacationers who asked not to be identified sunbathe as Miami Beach police officers patrol along Ocean Drive, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Portions of South Beach were closed late Saturday to avoid large group gatherings that could spread the coronavirus. South Beach is a popular party spot for college students and others from around the world. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky, AP
In this Thursday, March 12, 2020, photo released by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), shows a package containing suspected counterfeit COVID-19 test kits arriving from the United Kingdom. CBP officers discovered six plastic bags containing various vials, while conducting an enforcement examination of a parcel manifested as "Purified Water Vials" with a declared value of $196.81. A complete examination of the shipment, led to the finding of vials filled with a white liquid and labeled "Corona Virus 2019nconv (COVID-19)" and "Virus1 Test Kit". The shipment was turned over to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for analysis. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP) AP
Margaret Dickert, 79, waits on her husband at a Food Lion grocery store Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Piedmont, S.C. Dickert said that she has pulmonary hypertension and--under her doctors orders and her own common sense--is taking all the precautions she can. Dickert said, "I don't know how long these limitations will last, but I will do all possible to protect me, my family, and others." (AP Photo/Richard Shiro) Richard Shiro, AP
A man arriving from Oaxaca, Mexico, stands near the arrivals gate at the Los Angeles International Airport, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
A barista rings up items at Coffee Emporium, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Health officials say four people have tested positive for the virus that causes the disease COVID-19. The latest is a man in his 50s from Stark County in northeastern Ohio with no known contacts with other patients. Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton said this signals that Ohio has reached â€œcommunity spread,â€ meaning the virus has moved across the state. Ohio is currently testing 24 people who have shown symptoms of respiratory distress and has cleared another 21 people. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Kareem Elgazzar, AP
A voter carries a ballot while voting early, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Norwood, Ohio. Ohio's primary is Tuesday. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Kareem Elgazzar, AP
A traveler crosses the street outside Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Horses run in the fourth race at Santa Anita Park in front of empty stands Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Arcadia, Calif. While most of the sports world is idled by the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing runs on. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
A shopper at a local Costco heads off after placing cases of water into a cart Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. Unlike retail stores in other parts of the U.S. suffering from stock shortages, this Costco was well stocked. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin, AP
A produce section of a produce market is picked clean after panicked shoppers swept through stocking up on supplies in fear of the coronavirus at a local grocery store in Burbank, Calif. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Californians wanting to escape the new reality of the coronavirus at the movies, casino or amusement park are running into the six foot rule. State health officials issued new guidance Saturday urging theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit six feet apart. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) Richard Vogel, AP
The top level of a parking garage remains nearly empty at a local mall Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Public concerns of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic is affecting shopping and retail. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin, AP
Discussions take place on the closure of an Apple retail store at a local mall, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. The tech giant is closing its stores outside of China for two weeks and will only sell online as part of efforts to fight the global coronavirus pandemic. CEO Tim Cook tweeted Saturday that Apple would temporarily close those stores until March 27. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin, AP
A notice limiting only 3 packages of toilet paper per customer is displayed on picked bare shelves after shoppers cleaned out the stock of paper and cleaning products at a local grocery store in Burbank, Calif. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Californians wanting to escape the new reality of the coronavirus at the movies, casino or amusement park are running into the six foot rule. State health officials issued new guidance Saturday urging theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit six feet apart. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) Richard Vogel, AP
A shopper looks over cleaning supplies as shelves that once supported an abundance of toilet paper and paper towels lay empty at a Chicago area grocery store Saturday, March 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
A closed to the public sign sits outside of the Grandstand at Laurel Park Race Track, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Laurel, Md. The track is closed to the public due the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Terrance Williams, AP
Joe Lieser, left, and Matt Kirmer, right, both of Torrance, California, ride scooters past Scottsdale Stadium, the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants, in Scottsdale, Ariz., Saturday, March 14, 2020. The two came to Arizona with their families to attend spring training baseball games but have not been able to attend any as the remainder of spring training baseball games have been canceled due to coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki, AP
Costco customers wait in the rain to enter the store on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in San Leandro, Calif. Empty store shelves. Empty churches. Shuttered classrooms and courts. Warnings everywhere to wash hands and avoid close contact. Efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus in California are affecting virtually every facet of life in the Golden State in ways big and small â€” and in some cases, surreal. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 photo, a sign reads, "Holy Water Not Available" in the baptismal font of the St. Stephen and the Incarnation Episcopal Church in Washington, which is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Federica Narancio) Federica Narancio, AP
A sign suggesting motorists avoid gatherings is seen on westbound Interstate-880 on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Abraham Ortiz, an employee at Market Basket in Johnstown, Pa., stocks paper towels and toilet paper, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Those items, along with tissues, anti-bacterial soap and hand sanitizer, are selling exponentially faster than normal due to the nation-wide panic over the coronavirus. (John Rucosky/The Tribune-Democrat via AP) John Rucosky, AP
President Donald Trump speaks during briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington. Listening on the podium from left are, Vice President Mike Pence,, Dr. Anotny Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator,, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Alex Brandon, AP
A woman shops among empty shelves at a Hy-Vee food store Friday, March 13, 2020, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel, AP
Colorado National Guard medical personnel don gear to perform coronavirus test on a motorist at a drive-through testing site outside the Denver Coliseum Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Denver. Officials planned to administer 150 tests but the line of vehicles wrapped around three city blocks. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski, AP
A police boat guards the Symphony of the Seas cruise ship on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami. President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday that at his request Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises as the world tries to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Brynn Anderson, AP
The biohazard symbol adorns the lobby floor of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Laboratory Services Division where patient samples are tested for COVID-19 coronavirus in Denver, Saturday. March 14, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via AP) Hyoung Chang, AP
In this photo provided by Austin Boschen, people wait in line to go through the customs at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Saturday, March 14, 2020. International travelers reported long lines at the customs at the airport Saturday as staff took extra precautions to guard against the new coronavirus, The Dallas Morning News reports. Boschen said it took him at least 4 hours to go through the customs. (Austin Boschen via AP) Austin Boschen / AP
    As schools across the country adapt to state-mandated closures and distance learning amid a global pandemic, colleges and universities have their own hurdles.

    The SAT and ACT tests were canceled this spring due to the outbreak — leaving any students counting on them for their March applications in the lurch. 

    In York County, schools are responding to the unraveling crisis of the coronavirus — a highly contagious and quick-spreading respiratory virus — with as much flexibility as possible.

    "At this point we’re only dealing with the exceptions," said Michael Thorpe, associate vice president and director of admissions at York College.

    Most high school seniors have taken these tests — typically a requirement on college applications — by now, and of those who haven't, the college is willing to work with them individually.

    "I’m dealing with a student right now from Puerto Rico who is in this boat," Thorpe said.

    The May SAT test was canceled, along with March makeup dates. The April ACT test was postponed to June 13. 

    More: UPDATE: State cancels standardized tests amid pandemic closures

    Though she missed her March testing date, the prospective York College student will be able to take the SAT in the summer before York College's Aug. 1 move-in date.

    But if that doesn't work out, officials will figure out another plan, Thorpe said.

    This has been the approach of colleges and universities across the country — many of which have extended May 1 decision and housing deposit deadlines or waived testing for a year to take the stress off of students.

    Penn State York is following the direction of Penn State University — to which all students apply before they choose a local campus. The university is encouraging students to submit the ACT or SAT when possible, while realizing limitations.

    "We understand that fulfilling all parts of the application process may be difficult at this time, so we will remain flexible and work with students on a case-by-case basis," said Penn State University spokesman Wyatt DuBois in an email.

    About 1,000 schools do not require testing on their applications, and that list has been growing month to month, said Rahsaan Burroughs, a Washington D.C.-based counselor for college counseling service Collegewise.

    "We are very much living in a state that’s day to day," he said.

    More: PHOTOS: American life in the age of coronavirus

    A full list of testing optional schools can be found at fairtest.org, and the National Association for College Admission Counseling created a tool in which students can find out the status of events, closures and deadlines for schools worldwide. 

    York College has extended its housing deposit and decision deadline to June 1.

    "We also know that might have to move again," Thorpe said. "We’re really in uncharted territory here, everyone is."

    For the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education — 14 universities including Shippensburg and Millersville — ideas about how to adapt college admissions for coronavirus are still developing.

    “We’ve had to fundamentally transform everything we do, and do that with urgency," said spokesman David Pidgeon.

    The most pressing need was student health and safety, which prompted officials to shift instruction system-wide to online learning for the remainder of the school year, but officials are also cognizant of what's ahead.

    More: York College to close campus, move classes online until March 30

    More: Penn State extends online classes 'at least' through spring, postpones graduation

    Mansfield University, a state system university in Tioga County, already waived SAT and ACT requirements for its incoming class of freshman.

    Student affairs and enrollment teams have been meeting multiple times a day to review challenges, such as admissions, Pidgeon said.

    In addition to college applications, colleges and universities are grappling with decisions such as campus housing reimbursements. 

    York College is also working towards a solution on this front.

    Some of these things are easier said than done, Pidgeon said, as the state system has third-party vendors and foundations who manage and own some of their housing.

    One thing campuses have done for prospective students in lieu of visits is to expand virtual options for campus visits and admissions events. 

    "We’re still texting and emailing, we still call," Thorpe said, noting York College is are even willing to do face-to-face meetings online, and are working on a virtual visit program.

    With everyone experiencing "a world of firsts," it's best to remain flexible, said Tara Focht, high school counselor at Dover Area High School.

    “At this point, I think it’s too early to speculate on what the long-term ramifications will be on all of this,” she said.

