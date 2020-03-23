Buy Photo Fresh vinyl gloves are at the ready during the school lunch program at Dallastown High School Monday, March 16, 2020. The school district is offering grab-n-go meals to students weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Coronavirus emergency. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

School closures statewide were extended Monday through April 6, according to an announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Students are now scheduled to return April 9, two days after faculty and staff would head back to work.

Gov. Tom Wolf's original order shuttering schools was set expire March 30.

And they could be extended again if necessary to save lives and stop the threat of COVID-19 — a dangerous respiratory disease contracted from the spread of novel coronavirus — now a global pandemic, state officials said.

As of Monday there were 644 confirmed cases in the state — a jump of 165 from just one day prior — but still only 10 cases in York County.

In counties more heavily affected by the virus — Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe, Montgomery and Philadelphia — Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a directive Monday for residents to stay at home.

More: UPDATED: Pa. COVID-19 total up to 644, four new deaths

The extension of school closures falls in line with this directive, said Education Secretary Pedro Rivera, in a news release.

“The number of positive cases increases daily and we’re seeing it spread to more counties. We must adhere to the social distancing guidelines," he stated. "Extending the closure will help every community in its efforts to mitigate the spread.”

The extreme circumstances in Italy offer a “somewhat fair comparison” for what could be in store for Pennsylvania, said state Department of Health spokeswoman Nate Wardle.

“It’s the only opportunity we have to prevent coronavirus, COVID-19 from overrunning our hospitals,” he said, given that the state has a large ratio of older residents who are more vulnerable to the disease.

If residents follow the directives to stay home, it’s likely students will be able to return this year, he said.

“These decisions are not made lightly,” Wardle said. “We know that kids want to be back in school, teachers want to be teaching.”

But if the outbreaks worsen over the next few weeks “that’s not going to be a reality,” he added.

Dallastown Area Superintendent Joshua Doll took the opportunity on Monday to encourage his high school seniors in the midst of uncertainty.

“I want to begin by saying I am sorry. I am sorry that your senior year has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. I am sorry that the last few months of what you have worked toward for 13 years is fleeting before your eyes," he said in an online post.

But being the class that was born post-9/11 and witnessed "countless" school shootings, "I believe that through your determination and grit, you will be the generation that creates cures," he said.

Rivera stated that all 29 of Pennsylvania’s intermediate units would be on hand to provide technical assistance and help schools develop remote learning plans.

Prior to Monday’s announcement, local districts in York County were holding off from providing instruction to preserve flexible instruction days or to ensure they would be offering equity of learning for special education and English Language Learners.

The intermediate units will help schools provide continuity and equity of learning.

Districts had already been developing online learning plans and exploring options for remote learning in the week leading up to the announcement.

"Although we do not know when we will return to normal operations (or what will become our new normal), we are preparing each day for the eventual return of students to our care," according to a statement posted by Red Lion Area School District.

Both Red Lion and West York Area school district have noted officials are working on what to do about extended staff pay. A statement from West York said staff pay would continue until at least April 14.

State standardized tests were canceled for the school year last Thursday, and the U.S. Department of Education approved a waiver for federal requirements Friday. That department also waived accountability and reporting requirements for the year.

And Monday Rivera canceled career and technical education exams as well.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2020/03/23/coronavirus-school-closures-extended-pennsylvania/2901276001/